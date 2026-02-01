All Mixed Up – New Toad the Wet Sprocket, Mod Lang

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has new music from Toad the Wet Sprocket, Mod Lang, Mike Rocket, and more.

To kick off the show, some tips from comedian Robert Klein on starting your car in REALLY cold weather.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

February Stars - Foo Fighters

Song For A Winter's Night - Gordon Lightfoot

Winter - Rolling Stones

California Dreaming - Mamas and Papas

Life In A Northern Town - Dream Academy

Someday - (August 29, 1968) - Chicago Transit Authority

Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye

Winter In America - Gil Scott-Heron

I Am A Patriot - Mike Rocket

Something's Always Wrong - Toad the Wet Sprocket

Car On A Hill - Joni Mitchell

Long Promised Road - Beach Boys

Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks

Now and Then - Beatles

Alone Together - Jake Thistle

Into Temptation - Crowded House

Everybody's Been Burned (demo) - David Crosby

Everybody's Been Burned - Byrds

In My Dreams - Crosby, Stills & Nash

.

Castles On the Hill - Ed Sheeran

Castles In the Air - Don McLean

Castles Made of Sand - Jimi Hendrix Experience

Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd

Heroes - David Bowie

It Shall Be - Spirit

My Sunday Feeling - Jethro Tull

No Fear No More - Pete Muller

Undertow Afterglow - Kurt Baker

Danse With Me George - Ambrosia

Do Ya - Electric Light Orchestra

What I Can't Have - Mod Lang

Suddenly Last Summer - Motels

I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band) - Moody Blues

Mystery Achievement - Pretenders

Closing Theme - :"Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet