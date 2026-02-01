All Mixed Up – New Toad the Wet Sprocket, Mod Lang

Contests
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has new music from Toad the Wet Sprocket, Mod Lang, Mike Rocket, and more.

To kick off the show, some tips from comedian Robert Klein on starting your car in REALLY cold weather.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

February Stars - Foo Fighters
Song For A Winter's Night - Gordon Lightfoot
Winter - Rolling Stones
California Dreaming - Mamas and Papas
Life In A Northern Town - Dream Academy

Someday - (August 29, 1968) - Chicago Transit Authority
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye
Winter In America - Gil Scott-Heron
I Am A Patriot - Mike Rocket

Something's Always Wrong - Toad the Wet Sprocket
Car On A Hill - Joni Mitchell
Long Promised Road - Beach Boys
Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks
Now and Then - Beatles
Alone Together - Jake Thistle
Into Temptation - Crowded House

Everybody's Been Burned (demo) - David Crosby
Everybody's Been Burned - Byrds
In My Dreams - Crosby, Stills & Nash
Castles On the Hill - Ed Sheeran
Castles In the Air - Don McLean
Castles Made of Sand - Jimi Hendrix Experience
Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd
Heroes - David Bowie
It Shall Be - Spirit
My Sunday Feeling - Jethro Tull
No Fear No More - Pete Muller

Undertow Afterglow - Kurt Baker
Danse With Me George - Ambrosia
Do Ya - Electric Light Orchestra

What I Can't Have - Mod Lang
Suddenly Last Summer - Motels
I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band) - Moody Blues
Mystery Achievement - Pretenders

Closing Theme - :"Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

