Jersey Magazine – USMA’s Dr. Nate Zinsser

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is Dr. Nate Zinsser, the Director of West Point's influential Performance Psychology Program.

Dr. Zinsser's new book The Confident Mind talks about the secrets of mental toughness and self-belief in this definitive guide to mastering confidence, the key to performance in any field.

Dr. Nate Zinsser has spent his career training the minds of the U.S. Military Academy's cadets as they prepare to lead and perform when the stakes are the very highest-on the battlefield. Alongside this work, he has coached world-class athletes including a Super Bowl MVP, numerous Olympic medalists, professional ballerinas, NHL All-Stars, and college All-Americans, teaching them to overcome pressure and succeed on the biggest stages.

Author/Speaker Jenn Whitmer On Joyosity and Finding Happiness In Work and Life

Jenn Whitmer has just published her new book Joyosity - How To Cultivate Intense Happiness In Work and Life."

As we start a new year, the conversation delves into a number of topics centered around finding joy and fulfillment as both an employer and an employee.

Learn more about Jenn (and her book) at https://jennwhitmer.com.

Local Look