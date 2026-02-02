Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Megadeth’s Self-Titled Farewell Album Tops Charts, Eyes First Billboard 200 No. 1

Megadeth reached No. 1 on the charts on Jan. 23. Fans swarmed the platform after the metal band announced this would be their last release, propelling it to become the…

Dan Teodorescu
Megadeth performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Megadeth reached No. 1 on the charts on Jan. 23. Fans swarmed the platform after the metal band announced this would be their last release, propelling it to become the bestselling album across the United States.

An expanded digital edition dropped shortly after, seizing the top slot and bumping the original down to No. 2. The band now commands both positions.

Last October, the band claimed their first No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart with "Tipping Point." Promotional cut "I Don't Care" climbed to No. 5 on that same list. "Let There Be Shred" entered at No. 8 earlier this month.

This farewell record could hand the thrash metal veterans their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when the charts refresh. Countdown to Extinction came closest back in summer 1992, stalling at No. 2. Eight top 10 albums have piled up on that chart over the years.

Their last three releases all broke into the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Dystopia and The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! both peaked at No. 3, launching in 2016 and 2022. Super Collider hit sixth place several years earlier.

The band has conquered the Top Album Sales chart once before. The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! opened in first place and held it for one cycle. Two other studio efforts fell short by one position.

Billboard 200Megadeth
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
RTP-2026-FEATURE-HOLDER
MusicROCK THE PARK 2026: GODSMACKRob Cochran
A split image of Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes on the left and Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers on the right.
MusicThe Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Announce 2026 Southern Hospitality Tour Across North AmericaLaura Adkins
Musician Bret Michaels performs during a half-time show at the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals # of the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions # of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.
MusicBret Michaels Denies Pay Dispute Claims, Targets 2027 for Poison Anniversary TourDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect