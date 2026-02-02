Megadeth’s Self-Titled Farewell Album Tops Charts, Eyes First Billboard 200 No. 1

Megadeth reached No. 1 on the charts on Jan. 23. Fans swarmed the platform after the metal band announced this would be their last release, propelling it to become the bestselling album across the United States.

An expanded digital edition dropped shortly after, seizing the top slot and bumping the original down to No. 2. The band now commands both positions.

Last October, the band claimed their first No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart with "Tipping Point." Promotional cut "I Don't Care" climbed to No. 5 on that same list. "Let There Be Shred" entered at No. 8 earlier this month.

This farewell record could hand the thrash metal veterans their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when the charts refresh. Countdown to Extinction came closest back in summer 1992, stalling at No. 2. Eight top 10 albums have piled up on that chart over the years.

Their last three releases all broke into the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Dystopia and The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! both peaked at No. 3, launching in 2016 and 2022. Super Collider hit sixth place several years earlier.