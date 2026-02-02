ROCK THE PARK 2026: GODSMACK
GODSMACK is taking over PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026 — and they’re not coming alone. This is WDHA’s ROCK THE PARK 2026 — presented by Coors Light…
GODSMACK is taking over PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026 — and they’re not coming alone.
This is WDHA’s ROCK THE PARK 2026 — presented by Coors Light — featuring
Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.
A full-scale summer rock takeover.
Legendary anthems. New-school fire.
Cold beer. Loud amps. Zero chill.
From Godsmack’s crushing power, to Stone Temple Pilots’ iconic hits, to Dorothy’s raw, in-your-face energy — this is wall-to-wall rock that’ll shake the park from the first note to the final encore.
Tickets on sale Friday, February 6th
Don’t think. Don’t wait.
Presales will run Wed, Feb 4 from 10am – Thurs, Feb 5 at 9am
Password: WDHA
Lock in the date. Rally the crew.
ROCK THE PARK 2026 with Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothy — presented by Coors Light.
Heavy. Loud. Unstoppable.