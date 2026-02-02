Contests
LISTEN LIVE

ROCK THE PARK 2026: GODSMACK

GODSMACK is taking over PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026 — and they’re not coming alone. This is WDHA’s ROCK THE PARK 2026 — presented by Coors Light…

Rob Cochran
RTP-2026-FEATURE-HOLDER
WDHA

GODSMACK is taking over PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026 — and they’re not coming alone.

This is WDHA’s ROCK THE PARK 2026presented by Coors Light — featuring
Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

A full-scale summer rock takeover.
Legendary anthems. New-school fire.
Cold beer. Loud amps. Zero chill.

From Godsmack’s crushing power, to Stone Temple Pilots’ iconic hits, to Dorothy’s raw, in-your-face energy — this is wall-to-wall rock that’ll shake the park from the first note to the final encore.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 6th
Don’t think. Don’t wait.

Presales will run Wed, Feb 4 from 10am – Thurs, Feb 5 at 9am

Password: WDHA

Click here to purchase tickets

Lock in the date. Rally the crew.
ROCK THE PARK 2026 with Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots & Dorothypresented by Coors Light.
Heavy. Loud. Unstoppable.

GodsmackRock The Park
Rob CochranWriter
Related Stories
A split image of Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes on the left and Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers on the right.
MusicThe Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Announce 2026 Southern Hospitality Tour Across North AmericaLaura Adkins
Musician Bret Michaels performs during a half-time show at the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals # of the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions # of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.
MusicBret Michaels Denies Pay Dispute Claims, Targets 2027 for Poison Anniversary TourDan Teodorescu
Megadeth performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMegadeth’s Self-Titled Farewell Album Tops Charts, Eyes First Billboard 200 No. 1Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect