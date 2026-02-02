ROCK THE PARK 2026: GODSMACK

GODSMACK is taking over PNC Bank Arts Center on June 28, 2026 — and they’re not coming alone.

This is WDHA’s ROCK THE PARK 2026 — presented by Coors Light — featuring

Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.

A full-scale summer rock takeover.

Legendary anthems. New-school fire.

Cold beer. Loud amps. Zero chill.

From Godsmack’s crushing power, to Stone Temple Pilots’ iconic hits, to Dorothy’s raw, in-your-face energy — this is wall-to-wall rock that’ll shake the park from the first note to the final encore.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 6th

Don’t think. Don’t wait.

Presales will run Wed, Feb 4 from 10am – Thurs, Feb 5 at 9am

Password: WDHA