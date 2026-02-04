Aerosmith To Release Legendary Edition of 1973 Debut Album in March

Aerosmith will release a Legendary Edition of their first album on March 20, via Capitol Records and UMe. Co-founders Steven Tyler and Joe Perry went back to the original recordings. They mixed everything fresh with GRAMMY Award-nominated producer Zakk Cervini and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Steve Berkowitz.

The 5-LP box includes the original record remastered on 180-gram clear vinyl. The 2024 mix also got pressed on 180-gram translucent red vinyl. There's a live show from Paul's Mall in 1973 on 180-gram black vinyl, as well as never-before-heard studio tracks. A 12-inch single drops in with two versions of "Dream On." Plus, you get a hardback book packed with photos by photographer Ross Halfin that nobody's seen.

Author Rick Florino wrote the liner notes. He tells the story using the band's own words, pulling from new interviews with all five original members. The box unfolds into a 3D pop-up display.

Aerosmith released their debut album on January 5, 1973. Tyler, Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer recorded it at Intermedia Studios on Newbury Street in Boston. They cut "Make It," "Mama Kin," and "Dream On" during those sessions.

Success didn't happen overnight. The group toured for two years, and "Dream On" finally took off in late 1975, climbing into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. That push helped the record go 2x Platinum.

Only four American rock bands have sold more than 90 million albums. Aerosmith is one of them. Their catalog includes 30 albums that hit the Billboard Top 200. Twenty-eight songs appeared on the Billboard Hot 100. "Dream On" has streamed more than 5 billion times and landed in the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.