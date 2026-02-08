All Mixed Up – Inside The Bottom Line: Allan Pepper on NYC’s Legendary Rock Club

This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan is joined by Allan Pepper and Billy Altman, discussing the legendary Greenwich Village music club The Bottom Line.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Written On the Subway Wall/Little Star - Dion

Downbound Train - Smithereens

Downtown - Jackson Browne

Downtown - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

.

The Great Divide - Noah Kahan

It Doesn't Matter - Stephen Stills & Manassas

Rain In the Summertime - Alarm

In Front of Me Now - Nada Surf

Lone Guitar - Julian Kalel

Dreams - Allman Brothers Band

Room At the Top - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Tell Me Straight - Rolling Stones

Five Mile Road - Gerry Beckley

New York City Girl - John Waite

Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl - Mink DeVille

Alone Together - Jake Thistle

She Knows What She Wants - Foster & Lloyd

Lies (demo) - Knickerbockers

Lies - Knickerbockers

Lies - Grip Weeds

Now and Then - Timmy Sean

Cause We've Ended As Lovers - Jeff Beck

Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You) - Stevie Wonder

The Royal Scam - Steely Dan

Allan Pepper/Billy Altman Interview



Having A Party - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

All Kinds of Time - Fountains of Wayne

Races Are Run - Buckingham Nicks

Showdown At Big Sky - Robbie Robertson

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning. Special thanks to Tom Kaminski for his help setting up this morning's interview with Allan and Billy.