Jersey Magazine – Author Danny Funt On the Rise of American Sports Gambling

Pro football's ultimate event takes place this evening and this morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan talks with author Danny Funt about his new book EVERYBODY LOSES: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling.

The proliferation of both legal and illegal sports betting accounts for billions of dollars changing hand.

Everybody Loses examines the perilous world of American sports gambling, built around explosive interviews with the power players of the betting boom at FanDuel, DraftKings, and beyond.

Danny Funt covers sports betting as a contributor at The Washington Post. His reporting has also appeared in The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, & The Columbia Journalism Review. He previously worked as an editor at The Week magazine.

Dr Ian K Smith On Losing Those Last 15 Pounds

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is nationally recognized health expert and #1 NY Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith.

If the New Year means a New You in terms of trying to lose weight, Dr. Smith has a transformative 7-week program that helps men and women finally overcome the hardest weight to lose-those last 15 pounds-and keep it off for life.

The "last 15 pounds" are where most Americans get stuck, and his new book The Last 15 - Say Goodbye to Those Most Stubborn Pounds explains why.

Sean Ono Lennon Talks About the Animated Film, “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is the co-writer and executive producer of the Academy-award winning film “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko."

The film is set in an alternate WWI reality where, as a senseless war rages on, two soldiers on opposite sides of the conflict play a game of chess. A heroic carrier pigeon delivers the soldiers’ chess moves over the battlefield as the fighting escalates, meanwhile neither soldier knows his opponent as the game and the war builds to its climatic final move. Whoever wins the game, the film powerfully illustrates that one thing is for certain: there are no winners in war.

WAR IS OVER! can be watched here:

