This Day in Rock History: February 8

The events that happened on Feb. 8 in the rock world have massively influenced its history. It was when one of the first supergroups was formed, and also when Robert Plant and…

R.E.M. attend the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel
Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images

The events that happened on Feb. 8 in the rock world have massively influenced its history. It was when one of the first supergroups was formed, and also when Robert Plant and John Bonham's Band of Joy showed Londoners a glimpse of what turned out to be the biggest band in the world just a few years later. These are the most era-defining events that happened on this day in rock history. 

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones 

Some of the biggest milestones and breakthrough moments of the day include: 

  • 1956: Buddy Holly signed his first contract with Decca Records, which famously misspelled his name from the original "Holley." However, he left the label one year later, frustrated by the fact that they wouldn't allow him to use his own session musicians and develop an original style. 
  • 1968: The Band of Joy, featuring future Led Zeppelin members John Bonham and Robert Plant, made their London debut at the Marquee Club. The band also featured Kevyn Gammond on guitar and Paul Lockey, and would disband just a few months later, prior to Bonham and Plant joining Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones to start Led Zeppelin. 
  • 1981: R.E.M. had their first-ever recording session at Bombay Studios in Smyrna, Georgia. They recorded early versions of songs that were later included on their albums, such as "Gardening at Night," "Radio Free Europe," and "Standing Still." 

Cultural Milestones 

  • 1943: Former Grass Roots guitarist and vocalist Creed Bratton was born in Los Angeles, California. He gained mainstream international fame playing a fictionalized version of himself in the hit US TV show The Office
  • 1961: Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was born in Los Angeles, California. He fronted the band from its debut in 1981 until 1992 and from 1996 onwards. 
  • 1969: Former Cream members Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker joined former Traffic member Steve Winwood to start the rock supergroup Blind Faith. They announced it through a press conference and released their only album later that year, which sold over 8 million copies. 

These are the most interesting and consequential events that happened in the rock world on Feb. 8, with important milestones for legends like Eric Clapton and Robert Plant. Visit us again tomorrow to find out what happened on that day in rock history. 

Dan TeodorescuWriter
