2026 Winners: Teachers Who Rock

Samantha Shane

Teacher at Morris County School of Technology

Nominated by fellow teacher Colleen Pascale

Samantha Shane is a board member of NJASCD and runs a leadership group for aspiring educational leaders, hosts family nights at local elementary schools for families, and does toy drives with the Morris county sheriff's office

Samantha has been part of the international society for technology in education 20 to watch educators association for supervision and curriculum development emerging leader mcst teacher of the year

Samantha is a transformative leader whose work bridges the gap between the classroom and the community. As a title 1 student success coordinator, she drives innovation through her upcoming book, the secondary educator's CTE toolkit: igniting the spark for career readiness (Feb 2026). Samantha’s CTE students boast an incredible 97% graduation rate, a testament to her focus on authentic assessment and engagement. Leadership is the hallmark of Samantha’s journey. An ASCD emerging leader and learning forward nj board member, she mentors others through her new teacher academy and pop-up PDS on topics like AI and teacher retention.