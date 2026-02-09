M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold Joins Mr. Bungle Onstage for ‘Retrovertigo’ Performance

M. Shadows stepped onstage with Mr. Bungle on Feb. 3. He sang "Retrovertigo" at the Movistar Arena in Argentina. The Avenged Sevenfold vocalist took part during the opening act's set, which closed out their Latin American run.

The track hadn't been played live since 2000. Mr. Bungle dusted off the 1999 song at their Jan. 15 show in Zapopan, Mexico. Avenged Sevenfold recorded their own version of "Retrovertigo" in 2017 as a bonus cut, transforming what M. Shadows described as one of Mr. Bungle's mellower numbers into something heavier.

"'Retrovertigo' is one of their softer songs and a particular favorite of ours, and we thought it'd be a fun twist to make a heavy version," M. Shadows said in 2019, according to Revolver. "We hope this song encourages the uninitiated to dig a little deeper into the brilliant world of Mr. Bungle."

The vocalist also praised Mike Patton's abilities. "Mike Patton is one of the greatest vocalists of our generation, and it was pretty daunting for me to sing one of his songs, but we had a great time recording this track," he said.

M. Shadows admitted that California didn't click with him right away. The 1999 album grew on him, though, becoming what he viewed as a game-changer.

Avenged Sevenfold tapped Mr. Bungle to open their Latin American dates in January and February. Shows happened sporadically between the two acts throughout the run.