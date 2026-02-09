Twisted Sister’s 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour Canceled

Twisted Sister scrapped every scheduled show for their 50th anniversary comeback after lead singer Dee Snider stepped down. Health problems forced his hand. The band broke the news through posts on their official Facebook page.

Shows were supposed to start on Apr. 25 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, then run through the summer. Guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda said that they'll figure out what happens next in the coming weeks.

Dee Snider is 70. He battles degenerative arthritis and has undergone multiple surgeries over the years just to keep playing. These days, he can belt out a few songs at a time while hurting, according to statements. He found out his heart has taken damage, as well. Decades of intense performing took their toll.

"I don't know of any other way to rock," said Dee Snider, according to SILive.com. "The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I'd rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self." Core members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, and Eddie Ojeda were set to perform. Russell Pzütto was going to fill in on bass for Mark Mendoza. Joe Franco would've handled drums, taking the spot of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015 at 55.

The band revealed these limited comeback shows in September 2025, ten years after their farewell tour. They planned 20 to 25 festival dates and a handful of headlining gigs worldwide.

Twisted Sister came together in 1972. They hit it big with their 1984 album, Stay Hungry. That record gave the world "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock." Both became anthems, and millions of copies were sold.