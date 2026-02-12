Dream Theater Thrills With Intimate, High-Energy Anniversary Tour Kickoff

Dream Theater launched the Australian portion of their 40th Anniversary World Tour at Hindley Street Music Hall on Feb. 10. This was the first stop in the country for the band's celebration tour.

The show brought back founding drummer Mike Portnoy, who returned in 2023. His presence reignited the chemistry among band members. Portnoy, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess, and vocalist James LaBrie traded looks throughout the night.

The second set spotlighted material from 2025's Parasomnia. "Night Terror" and "The Shadow Man Incident" came before "Octavarium." In his review for The Note, Michael Lockheart wrote, "Riveting, breathtaking and genuinely staggering, it stood as a single performance likely to endure as the most impressive and emotive live music experience I have ever witnessed. Even for a casual fan, it alone was worth the price of admission. The performance was a masterclass in showmanship and restraint, building patiently before unleashing wave after wave of cathartic, epic jams, solos, and crescendos."

Rudess operated a hydraulic keyboard rig with LED ribbon screens that displayed notes as he played them. Petrucci's guitar tone cut through the air. Portnoy's kit included three kick drums and created a thunderous sound inside the venue. The audio balance improved as the show progressed.

The band made no compromises for the smaller space. Production, volume, and stage presence remained at arena scale despite the hall's limited size.