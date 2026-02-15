All Mixed Up – Special Guest American Idol Contestant Jake Thistle

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan's special guest is New Jersey singer/songwriter Jake Thistle who is auditioning for the new season of "American Idol" and will make his debut on Monday February 16.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Here Comes the Sun - Beatles

The Warmth of the Sun - Beach Boys

The Door Into Summer - Monkees

Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks

Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down

When I'm Gone - 3 Doors Down

It's Not My Time - 3 Doors Down

Soul Bender - Grip Weeds

I Can See For Miles - Who

All of the Cash In the World - Weeklings

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Alchemy - Richard Lloyd

I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley

L.A. Woman - Doors

Raspberry Beret - Hindu Love Gods

Long Live Love - Sugar

Times Like These - Foo Fighters

A Day In the Life (take 1) - Beatles

A Day In the Life (takes 1, 2, 6) - Beatles

A Day In the Life (album version) - Beatles

Western Stars - Bruce Springsteen

Wondering Where the Lions Are - Bruce Cockburn

Lovers In A Dangerous Time - Barenaked Ladies

Coyote - Joni Mitchell

Carpool Lane - Jake Thistle

Jake Thistle Interview

Alone Together - Jake Thistle

Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills

Some Good Years - Cowsills

The End of the Innocence - Don Henley

Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse

Duck and Cover - Glen Phillips

Something's Always Wrong - Toad the Wet Sprocket

Searching For My Baby - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Waiting On A Friend - Rolling Stones

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet