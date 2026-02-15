Contests
All Mixed Up – Special Guest American Idol Contestant Jake Thistle

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan's special guest is New Jersey singer/songwriter Jake Thistle who is auditioning for the new season of "American Idol" and will make his debut on Monday February 16.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Here Comes the Sun - Beatles
The Warmth of the Sun - Beach Boys
The Door Into Summer - Monkees
Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks

Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down
When I'm Gone - 3 Doors Down
It's Not My Time - 3 Doors Down

Soul Bender - Grip Weeds
I Can See For Miles - Who
All of the Cash In the World - Weeklings
Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd
Alchemy - Richard Lloyd
I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley
L.A. Woman - Doors
Raspberry Beret - Hindu Love Gods
Long Live Love - Sugar
Times Like These - Foo Fighters

A Day In the Life (take 1) - Beatles
A Day In the Life (takes 1, 2, 6) - Beatles
A Day In the Life (album version) - Beatles

Western Stars - Bruce Springsteen
Wondering Where the Lions Are - Bruce Cockburn
Lovers In A Dangerous Time - Barenaked Ladies
Coyote - Joni Mitchell
Carpool Lane - Jake Thistle

Jake Thistle Interview

Alone Together - Jake Thistle

Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills
Some Good Years - Cowsills
The End of the Innocence - Don Henley
Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse

Duck and Cover - Glen Phillips
Something's Always Wrong - Toad the Wet Sprocket
Searching For My Baby - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Waiting On A Friend - Rolling Stones

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

