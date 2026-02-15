Jersey Magazine – NJ’s Jake Thistle Auditions For “American Idol”

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan welcomes NJ singer/songwriter Jake Thistle.

A Bergen County native, Jake is on the cusp of something VERY special. The young singer/songwriter is auditioning for the new season of "American Idol" and will make his debut on Monday February 16.

Jake and Jim talk about the experience so far, as well as the Super Bowl halftime show that inspired him at the VERY young age of 3, and some of the artists who have influenced him so far.

Author/Speaker Jenn Whitmer On Joyosity and Finding Happiness In Work and Life

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is Jenn Whitmer who has just published her new book "Joyosity - How To Cultivate Intense Happiness In Work and Life."

As we start a new year, the conversation delves into a number of topics centered around finding joy and fulfillment as both an employer and an employee.

Learn more about Jenn (and her book) at https://jennwhitmer.com.

