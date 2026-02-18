Megadeth Kicks Off 2026 Farewell Tour, Unveils New Metallica Tribute Track

Megadeth launched their farewell tour on Feb. 15 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia. They ripped through 17 songs that night, debuting two cuts from their new self-titled album. Their final studio record contains a cover of "Ride the Lightning," a track frontman Dave Mustaine co-wrote during his stint with Metallica.

Mustaine, now 64, started the band in 1983 after Metallica booted him out. He'd spent two years as their lead guitarist, and his name is listed in the credits for four songs on Metallica's 1983 album Kill 'Em All and two from 1984's Ride the Lightning, which includes the title track now on the new record.

"It would've been different if I would've done a song by a band I was in that I didn't write," Mustaine said, as reported by Chaoszine. "That's kind of like doing a weird nepotistic cover song. But this is one of my songs."

The self-titled album shot to No. 1 on the Billboard sales charts after its Jan. 23 release. It had 73,000 equivalent album units that first week, with 69,000 from pure sales, according to Billboard per Luminate. This marks the first time anything from the California-born musician has claimed the top spot.

Mustaine revealed plans for a final studio album and farewell tour back in August 2025. He's fighting Dupuytren's contracture, a condition that pulls fingers toward the palm and won't let them straighten back out.

"It's already started, where it's kind of bunching up a little bit," Mustaine told MariskalRockTV. "And then if you look at the tips of my fingers, they're severely arthritic. So all those bumps makes it really painful to play."

The band has sold more than 50 million records across the globe. Four straight albums between 1986 and 1992 cemented them among the top acts in thrash metal.