Exodus Releases Title Track From Upcoming Album ‘Goliath’ With Violinist Katie Jacoby

Laura Adkins
Exodus dropped the title track from their 12th studio album, Goliath, on Feb. 18. The record will arrive on Mar. 20 via Napalm Records, and it signals vocalist Rob Dukes's comeback.

The song showcases violinist Katie Jacoby. "'Goliath' may quite possibly be the heaviest thing we have ever done, and certainly the slowest song in our catalog, as close to doom metal as Exodus we get," the band said in a statement, according to Consequence Sound. "Just pure evil, as sinister as it gets, featuring our friend Katie Jacoby, who laid down 18 tracks of strings in the middle harmony section, making the song go from just pure horror to a thing of beauty."

The track slows things down when you stack it against the group's usual thrash style. Guitarists Gary Holt and Lee Altus craft riffs while drummer Tom Hunting pounds away. Tony Aguilera and Jim Louvau directed the music video. The clip shows the band performing as computer-generated destruction unfolds around them.

Altus wrote four songs on the record, with lyrics coming from Holt, Rob Dukes, Altus, and Hunting. Dukes rejoined the group in January 2025 after his 2014 departure. He sang on four studio albums between 2005 and 2010. The vocalist took over from Steve "Zetro" Souza, who fronted the band from 2014 until 2025.

Mark Lewis mixed and mastered the album. The producer has worked with Whitechapel, Nile, and Undeath. The San Francisco Bay Area group started in 1979 and released their debut, Bonded By Blood, in 1985. That record influenced Testament, Death Angel, and other thrash acts.

The band is touring Canada with Megadeth and Anthrax through Mar. 6. Then, they'll support Kreator with Carcass and Nails across Europe from Mar. 20 through Apr. 25. A North American tour with Sepultura runs from Apr. 29 through May 29, ending at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. You can find all of their upcoming stops and get tickets on their official website.

