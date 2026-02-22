All Mixed Up – New Peter Gabriel, Jake Thistle
This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan has another new song from Peter Gabriel's forthcoming album, and a new track from Jake Thistle.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Toulouse Street - Doobie Brothers
Thumbing My Way - Pearl Jam
The Hard Way - Pete Yorn
Put the Bucket Down - Peter Gabriel
Watcher of the Skies - Genesis
Those Shoes - Eagles
Sober - Tool
Just Once In My Life - Beach Boys
See My Baby Jive - Roy Wood's Wizzard
Let It Roll - Little Feat
Come Get To This - Marvin Gaye
Let Her Dance - Marshall Crenshaw
Red Dragon Tattoo - Fountains of Wayne
What I Can't Have - Mod Lang
The Passenger - Iggy Pop
New York City - John Lennon
All Things Must Pass (demo) - George Harrison
All Things Must Pass (rehearsal) - Beatles
All Things Must Pass (album version) - George Harrison
Hard Luck Woman - KISS
Shout It Out Loud - KISS
Shake Me, Wake Me (When It's Over) - Four Tops
Too Much Passion - Smithereens
Forever - Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing - Aerosmith
Right Place Wrong Time - BB King and Bonnie Raitt
Fast As You - Dwight Yoakam
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
Highway 61 - Bob Dylan
Ain't Living Long Like This - Rodney Crowell
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Can't Find My Way Home - Blind Faith
Surrender To Me - McGuinn, Clark & Hillman
Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Fall Down - Toad the Wet Sprocket
No Fear No More - Pete Muller
Smoke From A Distant Fire - Sanford-Townsend Band
Heat Treatment - Graham Parker & the Rumour
Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.