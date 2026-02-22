All Mixed Up – New Peter Gabriel, Jake Thistle

This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan has another new song from Peter Gabriel's forthcoming album, and a new track from Jake Thistle.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Toulouse Street - Doobie Brothers

Thumbing My Way - Pearl Jam

The Hard Way - Pete Yorn

Put the Bucket Down - Peter Gabriel

Watcher of the Skies - Genesis

Those Shoes - Eagles

Sober - Tool

Just Once In My Life - Beach Boys

See My Baby Jive - Roy Wood's Wizzard

Let It Roll - Little Feat

Come Get To This - Marvin Gaye

Let Her Dance - Marshall Crenshaw

Red Dragon Tattoo - Fountains of Wayne

What I Can't Have - Mod Lang

The Passenger - Iggy Pop

New York City - John Lennon

All Things Must Pass (demo) - George Harrison

All Things Must Pass (rehearsal) - Beatles

All Things Must Pass (album version) - George Harrison

Hard Luck Woman - KISS

Shout It Out Loud - KISS

Shake Me, Wake Me (When It's Over) - Four Tops

Too Much Passion - Smithereens

Forever - Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing - Aerosmith

Right Place Wrong Time - BB King and Bonnie Raitt

Fast As You - Dwight Yoakam

Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Highway 61 - Bob Dylan

Ain't Living Long Like This - Rodney Crowell

Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle

Can't Find My Way Home - Blind Faith

Surrender To Me - McGuinn, Clark & Hillman

Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Fall Down - Toad the Wet Sprocket

No Fear No More - Pete Muller

Smoke From A Distant Fire - Sanford-Townsend Band

Heat Treatment - Graham Parker & the Rumour

Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet