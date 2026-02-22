Jersey Magazine – Father James Martin On His New Book “Work In Progress”

This week on Jersey Magazine Jim Monaghan sits down with Jesuit priest and New York Times bestselling author Father James Martin about his new book, "Work In Progress - Confessions of A Busboy, Dishwasher, Caddy, Usher, Factory Worker, Bank Teller, Corporate Tool, and Priest."

In this candid and often humorous memoir, Father Martin reflects on growing up as what he calls a "lukewarm Catholic" and the many jobs he held before becoming a priest — from restaurant kitchens to corporate offices — and how each experience shaped his understanding of purpose, ambition, failure, faith, and identity.

The conversation explores the universal theme at the heart of the book: none of us arrive fully formed. Whether in career, relationships, or spirituality, we are all, in one way or another, works in progress. Father Martin speaks openly about setbacks, doubts, unexpected turns, and the surprising ways ordinary work can become a path to deeper meaning.

Father Martin has a very active presence on social media where he is, among other things, an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community.

It’s an engaging discussion that will resonate not only with people of faith, but with anyone who has ever wondered how their life’s twists and turns fit into a larger story.

Author Danny Funt On the Rise of American Sports Gambling

Jim Monaghan talks with author Danny Funt about his new book EVERYBODY LOSES: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling.

The proliferation of both legal and illegal sports betting accounts for billions of dollars changing hand.

Everybody Loses examines the perilous world of American sports gambling, built around explosive interviews with the power players of the betting boom at FanDuel, DraftKings, and beyond.

Danny Funt covers sports betting as a contributor at The Washington Post. His reporting has also appeared in The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, & The Columbia Journalism Review. He previously worked as an editor at The Week magazine.

