Contests
LISTEN LIVE

New Jersey’s Most Popular City to Retire Revealed

If you or someone you know is coming up on their golden years, then it’s time to think about the city to retire in the area. Sunny states are popular…

Anne Erickson
If you or someone you know is coming up on their golden years, then it's time to think about the city to retire in the area.
Getty Images / Jose carlos Cerdeno

If you or someone you know is coming up on their golden years, then it's time to think about the city to retire in the area. Sunny states are popular for retirees in the United States, but each state has its own most popular spot for older people to settle down.

Of course, a lot of factors go into what makes a great retirement community. Having a low cost of living is important, since many retired residents live on a fixed income. Having a safe place to live and convenient place for loved ones to visit is also important. So, let's get into the most popular city in the state for people to retire.

What's the average retirement age in the United States? According to the Center for Research Retirement at Boston College, the average retirement age for men is roughly 64.6 years old, while the average retirement age for women is 62.6 years old.

"After a century of decline, work activity among older men stabilized in the 1980s and began to rise in the early 1990s," the study, published in April 2025, noted. "This turnaround reflected changes in Social Security, retirement plans, the nature of work, education levels and health coverage."

Now, let's get to the best city in the state to retire. The crew at Finance Buzz has put together a feature about the best spot in each state to retire. "Whatever you're looking for, there's a spot perfect for you. And, across all 50 states, here are the most popular cities to retire from coast to coast," they note in the feature, via AOL News.

So, what's the best city in New Jersey for people to call home in their later years? It's Princeton. Of the spot, they state, "The incredibly charming city of Princeton is even better than it looks in photos, and Princeton University isn't the only attraction in this college town. There's shopping, restaurants, history, and quick access to New York and Philadelphia."

EvergreenNew Jersey
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 24
Best Cities to Visit for Spring Break 2026
Human InterestBest Cities to Visit for Spring Break 2026Randi Moultrie
Big Team USA Moments From the Winter Olympics
Human InterestBig Team USA Moments From the Winter OlympicsRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect