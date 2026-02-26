Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Scorpions Reissue 1972 Debut ‘Lonesome Crow’ With New Remix and Transparent Vinyl

The Scorpions will reissue their 1972 debut album, Lonesome Crow, with a fresh remix by GRAMMY-winning producer Hans-Martin Buff. He used archived original master tapes from producer Conny Plank. The…

Laura Adkins
German rockers The Scorpions attend the 2009 Echo Music Awards at the O2 Arena on February 21, 2009 in Berlin, Germany.
Sean Gallup via Getty Images

The Scorpions will reissue their 1972 debut album, Lonesome Crow, with a fresh remix by GRAMMY-winning producer Hans-Martin Buff. He used archived original master tapes from producer Conny Plank. The reissue will arrive on streaming services, as a limited-edition transparent vinyl, and as a CD in a digipak sleeve.

Lonesome Crow served as the soundtrack for the German film, Das Kalte Paradies. The recording took just seven days.

The 1972 debut record features a raw, progressive style. Their subsequent works had a more melodic, hard rock sound.

Guitarist and songwriter Rudolf Schenker founded The Scorpions in 1965, and he's the only member who's been there since the beginning. The most recognized lineup existed from 1978 to 1992. It included vocalist Klaus Meine, lead guitarist Matthias Jabs, bassist Francis Buchholz, and drummer Herman Rarebell. The band made 19 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide, according to Inbox.lv

Hans-Martin Buff will handle the remix using the original master tapes created by producer Conny Plank decades ago. The limited-edition transparent vinyl will come in a gatefold package with two outer panels that fold inward to resemble a gate. On The Scorpions' website, the band wrote, "60 years of Rock'n'Roll! The legendary debut 'Lonesome Crow is back."

Klaus MeineScorpions
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 27Dan Teodorescu
Puddle of Mudd performs during MTV Spring Break 2002 on the beach in front of the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancun, Mexico.
MusicPuddle of Mudd Releases ‘Rain’ Single Through LoudHit Records and Virgin Music GroupDan Teodorescu
Tommy Aldridge of Whitesnake performs at Grand Regency Ballroom on June 11, 2015 in San Francisco, California.
MusicTommy Aldridge Reflects on Storied Career and Pays Tribute to Ozzy OsbourneLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect