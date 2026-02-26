Scorpions Reissue 1972 Debut ‘Lonesome Crow’ With New Remix and Transparent Vinyl

The Scorpions will reissue their 1972 debut album, Lonesome Crow, with a fresh remix by GRAMMY-winning producer Hans-Martin Buff. He used archived original master tapes from producer Conny Plank. The reissue will arrive on streaming services, as a limited-edition transparent vinyl, and as a CD in a digipak sleeve.

Lonesome Crow served as the soundtrack for the German film, Das Kalte Paradies. The recording took just seven days.

The 1972 debut record features a raw, progressive style. Their subsequent works had a more melodic, hard rock sound.

Guitarist and songwriter Rudolf Schenker founded The Scorpions in 1965, and he's the only member who's been there since the beginning. The most recognized lineup existed from 1978 to 1992. It included vocalist Klaus Meine, lead guitarist Matthias Jabs, bassist Francis Buchholz, and drummer Herman Rarebell. The band made 19 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide, according to Inbox.lv.