Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Stephen Pearcy Releases Snippet of New Song While Recording Sixth Solo Album

Stephen Pearcy released a preview of “Drive” from his sixth solo record, which will be released later this year. A mystery guitarist appears on the track, though no one’s saying…

Dan Teodorescu
Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy (L) and guitarist Warren DeMartini perform during a sold-out show at the Pearl concert theater at the Palms Casino Resort August 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Stephen Pearcy released a preview of "Drive" from his sixth solo record, which will be released later this year. A mystery guitarist appears on the track, though no one's saying who.

The Ratt frontman wrote the track and worked with Matt Thorne on production. Thorne played bass for Ratt back in '81, when the band was just getting started. 

The record will also include several guest musicians, Yahoo reports. Patreon subscribers get first looks at studio footage showing these collaborations next week.

Pearcy is performing on The Undercover Tour with guest appearances by Warren DeMartini. The tour will continue through August, but they have noted that more stops may be added. 

Solo dates hit Tulare, California, on May 9, then Davenport, Iowa, on May 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana, on May 31. West Salem, Wisconsin, on June 13. All of Stephen Pearcy's tour dates, both solo and alongside Warren DeMartini, are listed on his website.

VIP packages are up for grabs at upcoming gigs. Fans score meet-and-greets, signed collectibles, and limited-run items. Only a handful of tickets left for advance purchase.

Pearcy founded Ratt and played with them from 1984 to 1991. They released eight albums and performed thousands of gigs while also selling more than 20 million records worldwide. 

DeMartini has been there since the Ratt days and is now a regular on tour. The pair shared the stage on Jan. 26 at The Roxy in Los Angeles. The Metal Hall of Fame honored DeMartini as a Sunset Strip Inductee that night. Pearcy snagged the same recognition back in 2020.

Ratt tracks were featured in movies like The Wrestler, Point Break, Weird Science, and The Golden Child, and TV shows like Stranger Things, Wicked City, Cobra Kai, The Goldbergs, and Young Sheldon.

Pearcy authored Sex, Drugs, Ratt 'N' Roll... My Life In Rock. It landed on the New York Times bestseller list. He also launched the band Arcade with Fred Coury, who drummed for Cinderella, and acted as Timothy Bach in Camp Utopia.

RattStephen Pearcy
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Neil Young performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 28Dan Teodorescu
Josh Homme and Michael Shuman of Queens Of The Stone Age perform At The Forum on February 17, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
MusicQueens of the Stone Age Revives Catacombs Tour for Five West Coast Shows Starting AprilDan Teodorescu
Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs during their Power Up tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicAC/DC Continues to Electrify With Power Up TourLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect