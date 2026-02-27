Stephen Pearcy Releases Snippet of New Song While Recording Sixth Solo Album

Stephen Pearcy released a preview of "Drive" from his sixth solo record, which will be released later this year. A mystery guitarist appears on the track, though no one's saying who.

The Ratt frontman wrote the track and worked with Matt Thorne on production. Thorne played bass for Ratt back in '81, when the band was just getting started.

The record will also include several guest musicians, Yahoo reports. Patreon subscribers get first looks at studio footage showing these collaborations next week.

Pearcy is performing on The Undercover Tour with guest appearances by Warren DeMartini. The tour will continue through August, but they have noted that more stops may be added.

Solo dates hit Tulare, California, on May 9, then Davenport, Iowa, on May 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana, on May 31. West Salem, Wisconsin, on June 13. All of Stephen Pearcy's tour dates, both solo and alongside Warren DeMartini, are listed on his website.

VIP packages are up for grabs at upcoming gigs. Fans score meet-and-greets, signed collectibles, and limited-run items. Only a handful of tickets left for advance purchase.

Pearcy founded Ratt and played with them from 1984 to 1991. They released eight albums and performed thousands of gigs while also selling more than 20 million records worldwide.

DeMartini has been there since the Ratt days and is now a regular on tour. The pair shared the stage on Jan. 26 at The Roxy in Los Angeles. The Metal Hall of Fame honored DeMartini as a Sunset Strip Inductee that night. Pearcy snagged the same recognition back in 2020.

Ratt tracks were featured in movies like The Wrestler, Point Break, Weird Science, and The Golden Child, and TV shows like Stranger Things, Wicked City, Cobra Kai, The Goldbergs, and Young Sheldon.