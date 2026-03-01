All Mixed Up – Bob Santelli From the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music
This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan chats with Bob Santelli from the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music on some great upcoming events the center is running. Plus,…
This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan chats with Bob Santelli from the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music on some great upcoming events the center is running. Plus, there is new music from Noah Kahan, Banda AL9, Jake Thistle, and more.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
March Winds In February - Van Morrison
February Stars - Foo Fighters
Where To Now Saint Peter - Elton John
I Am…You Are - Geddy Lee
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Homecoming - Josh Ritter
Car On A Hill - Joni Mitchell
I Am A Patriot - Mike Rocket
Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley
My Sunday Feeling - Jethro Tull
The Royal Scam - Steely Dan
Jungleland - Bruce Springsteen
Dirty Laundry - Don Henley
If You Love Somebody - Sting
All the Cash In the World - Weeklings
Living With the Cold - Pete Muller
Isn't It Time - Babys
Cassidy - Bob Weir
Wooden Ships (demo) - David Crosby
Wooden Ships (demo) - Stephen Stills
Wooden Ships - Crosby, Stills and Nash
Before the Deluge - Jackson Browne
Telegraph Road - Dire Straits
No Surrender - Bruce Springsteen
Bob Santelli Interview
Born In the USA (Electric Nebraska version) - Bruce Springsteen
Some Good Years - Cowsills
Crying In the Night - Buckingham Nicks
Sail On Sailor - Beach Boys
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill
She Can Do It All - Banda AL9
Save It For Later - Pete Townshend
The Great Divide - Noah Kahan
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.