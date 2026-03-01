Contests
All Mixed Up – Bob Santelli From the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music

This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan chats with Bob Santelli from the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music on some great upcoming events the center is running. Plus,…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up Jim Monaghan chats with Bob Santelli from the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music on some great upcoming events the center is running. Plus, there is new music from Noah Kahan, Banda AL9, Jake Thistle, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

March Winds In February - Van Morrison
February Stars - Foo Fighters
Where To Now Saint Peter - Elton John
I Am…You Are - Geddy Lee

Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Homecoming - Josh Ritter
Car On A Hill - Joni Mitchell
I Am A Patriot - Mike Rocket

Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley
My Sunday Feeling - Jethro Tull
The Royal Scam - Steely Dan
Jungleland - Bruce Springsteen
Dirty Laundry - Don Henley
If You Love Somebody - Sting
All the Cash In the World - Weeklings
Living With the Cold - Pete Muller
Isn't It Time - Babys
Cassidy - Bob Weir

Wooden Ships (demo) - David Crosby
Wooden Ships (demo) - Stephen Stills
Wooden Ships - Crosby, Stills and Nash
Before the Deluge - Jackson Browne
Telegraph Road - Dire Straits
No Surrender - Bruce Springsteen

Bob Santelli Interview

Born In the USA (Electric Nebraska version) - Bruce Springsteen

Some Good Years - Cowsills
Crying In the Night - Buckingham Nicks
Sail On Sailor - Beach Boys
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson & John Cowsill

She Can Do It All - Banda AL9
Save It For Later - Pete Townshend
The Great Divide - Noah Kahan

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

Jim MonaghanWriter
