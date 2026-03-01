Jersey Magazine – Dr Ashely Alker On 99 Ways To Die (and How To Avoid Them)

Jim Monaghan's guest this week on Jersey Magazine is Dr. Ashely Alker whose new book 99 Ways To Die - and How To Avoid Them is a sharp, darkly funny survival guide for the "New Year, New You" season.

Dr. Ashely Alker is a self-described death-escapologist--or, in more familiar terms, an emergency medicine doctor. She has seen it all, from flesh-eating bacteria to the work of a serial killer to the more mundane but no less deadly, and her work keeping people from dying (or being unable to) has uniquely prepared her to write this book.

99 Ways To Die blends gripping narrative nonfiction with dark humor and vital, lifesaving insight. Dr. Alker uses real-world medicine, cultural trends, and the absurdities of human behavior to explore the many ways people tempt fate-and how a little knowledge can make all the difference.

MS NOW's Jacob Soboroff On the Anniversary of the Great Los Angeles Fires

Jacob Soboroff is the Senior Political and National Reporter for MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) and the author of the new book Firestorm - the Great Los Angeles Fires and America's New Age of Disaster.

He reported first-hand on the January 2025 fires that devastated an area of the Los Angeles area roughly three times the size of Manhattan.

Firestorm is the story of the costliest wildfire in American history, the people it affected and the deeply personal connection to one journalist covering it. It is a love letter to Los Angeles, a yearning to understand the fires, and why America's new age of disaster we are living through portends that-without a reckoning of how Los Angeles burned-there is more yet, and worse, to come.

Jacob brings a comparison of the devastation of the fires with the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey in 2012.

Dr Ian K Smith On Losing Those Last 15 Pounds

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is nationally recognized health expert and #1 NY Times bestselling author Dr. Ian Smith.

If the New Year means a New You in terms of trying to lose weight, Dr. Smith has a transformative 7-week program that helps men and women finally overcome the hardest weight to lose-those last 15 pounds-and keep it off for life.

The "last 15 pounds" are where most Americans get stuck, and his new book The Last 15 - Say Goodbye to Those Most Stubborn Pounds explains why.

