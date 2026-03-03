Beartooth Releases First Single in Three Years, ‘Free’, While Supporting Bad Omens on North American Arena Tour

Beartooth released "Free" on Feb. 27. The song is their first new work since 2023 and their debut with Fearless Records. Jordan Fish co-wrote and co-produced it. The band now supports Bad Omens on a North American arena run that includes eight sold-out nights.

Frontman Caleb Shomo called the single a departure from what came before. "'Free' is the start of the next chapter of my music and my life," said Caleb Shomo, as quoted by Kerrang!. "The emotional roller coaster that is living can be very complicated at times. In one day you can equally experience pure fear and pure joy. This song shows a glimpse of what is to come from the next Beartooth album, which is the most honest depiction of my soul I will most likely ever make."

The Ohio band has pulled in more than 1.3 billion streams worldwide. Their 2023 album The Surface hit No. 1 on Billboard Hard Rock Albums and spawned back-to-back No. 1 singles at Active Rock radio with "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive."

Shomo started Beartooth in Columbus, Ohio, back in 2012 as a solo recording project after he left Attack Attack!. Disgusting arrived in 2014. Aggressive followed in 2016. Then came Disease in 2018, Below in 2021, and The Surface in 2023.

The arena run with Bad Omens goes on until March 27. Sold-out performances will take place in Detroit, Laval, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Raleigh, Nashville, and Inglewood.