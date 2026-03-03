ENTER TO WIN: Gwar Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets to GWAR at Starland Ballroom

105.5 WDHA is sending you to one of the wildest live shows on the planet.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see GWAR live at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The shock-rock legends are bringing the chaos, the theatrics, and the full metal spectacle to Jersey, joined by special guests Soulfly and King Parrot. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show kicks off at 7:30 PM.

WDHA has your shot at scoring free tickets to this massive night of metal.

How to Enter:

Fill out the online entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Tickets are on sale now through Starland Ballroom, click here to purchase

Enter now and get ready for total metal mayhem.