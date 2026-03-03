ENTER TO WIN: Gwar Tickets
Enter to Win Tickets to GWAR at Starland Ballroom
105.5 WDHA is sending you to one of the wildest live shows on the planet.
Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see GWAR live at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
The shock-rock legends are bringing the chaos, the theatrics, and the full metal spectacle to Jersey, joined by special guests Soulfly and King Parrot. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show kicks off at 7:30 PM.
WDHA has your shot at scoring free tickets to this massive night of metal.
How to Enter:
Fill out the online entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
Tickets are on sale now through Starland Ballroom, click here to purchase
Enter now and get ready for total metal mayhem.
For the " GWAR” Contest, enter between 10am on March 3, 2026 and 11:59pm on March 16th, 2026, by visiting www.wdhafm.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on March 16th, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to GWAR at Starland Ballroom on March 26, 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $90. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.5 WDHA & Starland Ballroom. 105.5 WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.