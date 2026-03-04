Dave Grohl Honors Baltimore Band Turnstile During Manchester Performance

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl dedicated a performance of "My Hero" to Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile during a show at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, on Feb. 27. The tribute spotlighted the East Coast hardcore roots of both acts.

Grohl told the Manchester crowd that he wanted to recognize artists from Baltimore who are doing well. The Foo Fighters leader explained his connection to the area. Baltimore is just 45 minutes from Washington, D.C., where he got his start in the hardcore punk scene.

"Tonight I'm gonna dedicate ['My Hero'] to a band who I think is great and who might be here tonight in the audience — I'm not sure," Grohl said, according to The PRP News. "But I'm very happy, coming from an old school, hardcore punk rock background on the East Coast in Washington, D.C., our neighbors in Washington, D.C. were from a little town called Baltimore, Maryland."

Turnstile has gained recognition outside the hardcore scene in recent months. The group won two GRAMMY Awards earlier this year. Sir Elton John and Charli XCX praised them. Turnstile visited England for the 2026 BRIT Awards. They got a nomination in the international group category but lost to Geese.

The Manchester show was a surprise appearance, and footage of Grohl's dedication spread across social media platforms after the performance.