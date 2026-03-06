ENTER TO WIN: NJ Saltwater Fishing Expo Tickets

Get ready for the East Coast’s largest saltwater fishing expo.

Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the New Jersey Saltwater Fishing Expo happening March 13 through March 15 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.

Whether you’re a hardcore angler or just getting into fishing, this is the place to gear up for the season. Check out the latest rods, reels, boats, and tackle, meet industry pros, and sit in on seminars covering everything from offshore fishing to inshore techniques.

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!

Good Luck!