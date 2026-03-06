ENTER TO WIN: NJ Saltwater Fishing Expo Tickets
Get ready for the East Coast’s largest saltwater fishing expo. Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the New Jersey Saltwater Fishing Expo happening March 13 through March 15…
Get ready for the East Coast’s largest saltwater fishing expo.
Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the New Jersey Saltwater Fishing Expo happening March 13 through March 15 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.
Whether you’re a hardcore angler or just getting into fishing, this is the place to gear up for the season. Check out the latest rods, reels, boats, and tackle, meet industry pros, and sit in on seminars covering everything from offshore fishing to inshore techniques.
Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!
Good Luck!
For the " New Jersey Saltwater Fishing Expo ” Contest, enter between 10am on March 6, 2026 and 9:00am on March 12th, 2026, by visiting www.wdhafm.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on March 12th, 2026, and upon verification, will receive four (4) tickets to New Jersey Saltwater Fishing Expo to one day through March 13-15, 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $64. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.5 WDHA & New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. 105.5 WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.