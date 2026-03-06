Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Sammy Hagar Unveils 2026 Best Of All Worlds Tour With Rick Springfield, Hints Roth Collaboration

Sammy Hagar dropped news of eight June tour dates. Rick Springfield will join as support for six of those shows. The 78-year-old ex-Van Halen lead singer will start the tour…

Laura Adkins
Sammy Hagar performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bryan Steffy / Stringer via Getty Images

Sammy Hagar dropped news of eight June tour dates. Rick Springfield will join as support for six of those shows. The 78-year-old ex-Van Halen lead singer will start the tour on Jun. 13 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis.

Two nights at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, will conclude the run on Jun. 26 and 27. Springfield won't be at the Maryland shows. "We're celebrating the legacy of the music and bringing it to a whole new generation of fans," said Hagar, according to Live Nation

Michael Anthony plays bass. Joe Satriani handles guitar, and Kenny Aronoff sits behind the drums. Keyboardist Greg Phillinganes will also appear for all 2026 performances.

Songs span multiple chapters of Hagar's career. His Van Halen decade, solo releases, Montrose tracks, and Chickenfoot cuts all make appearances. Anthony will take over lead vocals when the band plays "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love."

Hagar and Springfield connected in 1981, and Springfield took Hagar's 1978 track, "I've Done Everything for You," into the Top 10 that year. The pair laid down "Party at the Beach Bar" together and both own Beach Bar Rum.

These June performances sit between Hagar's Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Six shows will happen in March, and five more will follow in September. A UK run will happen from July 4 through 9. Aug. 8 brings a date at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. Hagar hinted at a future onstage collaboration with David Lee Roth as well. 

Hagar mourned Bob Weir's passing on Jan. 10. They were born just two days apart.

Tickets went on sale on Jan. 16. You can get tickets and the full schedule on the Counting Crows website.

Rick SpringfieldSammy HagarVan Halen
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Singer Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch performs at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicFive Finger Death Punch Gearing Up for 2026 TourDan Teodorescu
James Hetfield speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMetallica Frontman Names Two Songs That Remain Challenging to Perform LiveDan Teodorescu
Singer Wayne Coyne of the American band The Flaming Lips performs live on stage during a concert at the Tempodrom on June 5, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
MusicThe Flaming Lips Expand 2026 World Tour: New Stops in Mexico City, London, Jakarta, and LouisvilleSheena Suhr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect