Sammy Hagar Unveils 2026 Best Of All Worlds Tour With Rick Springfield, Hints Roth Collaboration

Sammy Hagar dropped news of eight June tour dates. Rick Springfield will join as support for six of those shows. The 78-year-old ex-Van Halen lead singer will start the tour on Jun. 13 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis.

Two nights at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, will conclude the run on Jun. 26 and 27. Springfield won't be at the Maryland shows. "We're celebrating the legacy of the music and bringing it to a whole new generation of fans," said Hagar, according to Live Nation.

Michael Anthony plays bass. Joe Satriani handles guitar, and Kenny Aronoff sits behind the drums. Keyboardist Greg Phillinganes will also appear for all 2026 performances.

Songs span multiple chapters of Hagar's career. His Van Halen decade, solo releases, Montrose tracks, and Chickenfoot cuts all make appearances. Anthony will take over lead vocals when the band plays "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love."

Hagar and Springfield connected in 1981, and Springfield took Hagar's 1978 track, "I've Done Everything for You," into the Top 10 that year. The pair laid down "Party at the Beach Bar" together and both own Beach Bar Rum.

These June performances sit between Hagar's Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Six shows will happen in March, and five more will follow in September. A UK run will happen from July 4 through 9. Aug. 8 brings a date at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota. Hagar hinted at a future onstage collaboration with David Lee Roth as well.

Hagar mourned Bob Weir's passing on Jan. 10. They were born just two days apart.