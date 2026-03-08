All Mixed Up – Celebrating International Womens Day
This morning on All Mixed Up, we celebrate International Womens Day. Plus new music from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Cynz, Jake Thistle, and more.
And Johnny Avello from Draft Kings checks in with some tips on next Sunday's Oscar awards.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is - Chicago Transit Authority
Time Has Come Today - Chambers Brothers
Clocks - Coldplay
Nick of Time - Bonnie Raitt
Time - Pink Floyd
Time Stand Still - Rush
I Got You - Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Want You Back - Graham Parker
Black Coffee In Bed - Squeeze
In Front of Me Now - Nada Surf
Walk Away Renee - Left Banke
What I Can't Have - Mod Lang
There's A Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis - Kirsty MacColl
Daytripper - Beatles
Hero Takes A Fall - Bangles
Brass In Pocket (demo) - Pretenders
Brass In Pocket - Pretenders
Time the Avenger (live) - Pretenders
Celluloid Heroes - Kinks
Johnny Avello Interview
Everyone's Gone To the Movies - Steely Dan
Theme For An Imaginary Western - Mountain
All You Zombies - Hooters
If 6 Was 9 - Jimi Hendrix
Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Weather With You - Crowded House
You're All I Need To Get By - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough - Patty Smyth and Don Henley
Prisoner In Disguise - Linda Ronstadt and JD Souther
Blue Period - Smithereens and Belinda Carlisle
Insider - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers with Stevie Nicks
Whenever You're On My Mind - Half-Cubes
Rock and Roll Love Letter - Tim Moore
Couldn't I Just Tell You - Todd Rundgren
Love's So Lovely - Cynz
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.