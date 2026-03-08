Contests
LISTEN LIVE

All Mixed Up – Celebrating International Womens Day

This morning on All Mixed Up, we celebrate International Womens Day. Plus new music from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Cynz, Jake Thistle, and more. And Johnny Avello from Draft…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we celebrate International Womens Day. Plus new music from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Cynz, Jake Thistle, and more.

And Johnny Avello from Draft Kings checks in with some tips on next Sunday's Oscar awards.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is - Chicago Transit Authority
Time Has Come Today - Chambers Brothers
Clocks - Coldplay

Nick of Time - Bonnie Raitt
Time - Pink Floyd
Time Stand Still - Rush

I Got You - Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Want You Back - Graham Parker
Black Coffee In Bed - Squeeze
In Front of Me Now - Nada Surf
Walk Away Renee - Left Banke
What I Can't Have - Mod Lang
There's A Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis - Kirsty MacColl
Daytripper - Beatles
Hero Takes A Fall - Bangles

Brass In Pocket (demo) - Pretenders
Brass In Pocket - Pretenders
Time the Avenger (live) - Pretenders

Celluloid Heroes - Kinks


Johnny Avello Interview

Everyone's Gone To the Movies - Steely Dan
Theme For An Imaginary Western - Mountain
All You Zombies - Hooters
If 6 Was 9 - Jimi Hendrix
Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Weather With You - Crowded House
.
You're All I Need To Get By - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough - Patty Smyth and Don Henley
Prisoner In Disguise - Linda Ronstadt and JD Souther
Blue Period - Smithereens and Belinda Carlisle
Insider - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers with Stevie Nicks

Whenever You're On My Mind - Half-Cubes
Rock and Roll Love Letter - Tim Moore
Couldn't I Just Tell You - Todd Rundgren
Love's So Lovely - Cynz

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpInternational Women's DayJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – AARP’s Mioshi Moses On Free Tax PreparationJim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – Bob Santelli From the Bruce Springsteen Center For American MusicJim Monaghan
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Dr Ashely Alker On 99 Ways To Die (and How To Avoid Them)Jim Monaghan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect