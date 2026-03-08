Jersey Magazine – AARP’s Mioshi Moses On Free Tax Preparation

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan speaks with Mioshi Moses who is the Vice President of Volunteer Programs at AARP Foundation about free tax preparation this year.

Free tax assistance is available this tax season for people who need help navigating the filing process, especially older adults with low to moderate income. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free in-person and some virtual tax preparation and filing services now through April 15, helping taxpayers understand their returns and avoid the cost of paid tax preparation.

Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program. IRS-certified volunteers are trained each year to prepare most federal tax returns, including most Form 1040 returns. Though focused on older adults with low to moderate income, the service is available to anyone of any age whose tax return falls within the IRS guidelines Tax-Aide is authorized to handle. AARP membership is not required.

Dr Ashely Alker On 99 Ways To Die - And How To Avoid Them

Dr. Ashely Alker is the author of the new book 99 Ways To Die - and How To Avoid Them, a sharp, darkly funny survival guide for the "New Year, New You" season.

Dr. Ashely Alker is a self-described death-escapologist--or, in more familiar terms, an emergency medicine doctor. She has seen it all, from flesh-eating bacteria to the work of a serial killer to the more mundane but no less deadly, and her work keeping people from dying (or being unable to) has uniquely prepared her to write this book.

99 Ways To Die blends gripping narrative nonfiction with dark humor and vital, lifesaving insight. Dr. Alker uses real-world medicine, cultural trends, and the absurdities of human behavior to explore the many ways people tempt fate-and how a little knowledge can make all the difference.

Father James Martin On His New Book "Work In Progress"

Jim Monaghan sits down with Jesuit priest and New York Times bestselling author Father James Martin about his new book, Work In Progress - Confessions of A Busboy, Dishwasher, Caddy, Usher, Factory Worker, Bank Teller, Corporate Tool, and Priest.

In this candid and often humorous memoir, Father Martin reflects on growing up as what he calls a "lukewarm Catholic" and the many jobs he held before becoming a priest — from restaurant kitchens to corporate offices — and how each experience shaped his understanding of purpose, ambition, failure, faith, and identity.

The conversation explores the universal theme at the heart of the book: none of us arrive fully formed. Whether in career, relationships, or spirituality, we are all, in one way or another, works in progress. Father Martin speaks openly about setbacks, doubts, unexpected turns, and the surprising ways ordinary work can become a path to deeper meaning.

Father Martin has a very active presence on social media where he is, among other things, an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community.

It’s an engaging discussion that will resonate not only with people of faith, but with anyone who has ever wondered how their life’s twists and turns fit into a larger story.

