Black Stone Cherry Releases Seven-Track EP With Theory of a Deadman Collaboration

Black Stone Cherry released a fresh EP called Celebrate that includes six original tracks and one cover. The band announced the release on their social media channels. 

The opener, "Celebrate," hits you with a thick riff and a chorus that sticks. Next up is "Neon Eyes," which starts with a cycling riff and steady drum pattern before the band explodes into top speed, with Chris Robertson's voice pushing the song toward its chorus. 

"Caught Up In The Down" keeps the momentum going. Then "I'm Fine" switches things up, as it blends grunge with arena rock vibes, while "Deep" pumps the brakes to give you a ballad.

"What You're Made Of" delivers crushing rock with a guitar riff built for fans who crave heaviness and power. The EP wraps up with that collaborative cover starring Connolly.

The release shows off what this band can do — from explosive numbers to quieter moments. Robertson's singing drives multiple songs here, including "I'm Fine," which ends with a vocal solo that fades into silence.

"Deep" breaks away from the heavier stuff. This one leans on words and how they're sung instead of volume. The Kentucky quartet also joined forces with Tyler Connolly from Theory of a Deadman to reimagine Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)."

This group has released eight studio albums. They've built a serious fanbase across the UK, and their concerts have made them one of rock's most respected touring acts. Robertson sings and plays guitar. Ben Wells handles guitars, John Fred Young sits behind the drums, and Steve Jewell Jr. plays the bass.

The band is also touring North America and Europe this year, with all dates and ticket links available on their website.

