The Warning Releases ‘Kerosene’ Single Ahead of International Tour Dates

The Warning unleashed "Kerosene" on Mar. 10 via LAVA/Republic Records. This latest offering from the Monterrey, Mexico, rock trio arrives with a striking video. You can watch as the three sisters commandeer a stolen vehicle, tearing across barren desert expanses before torching it at a junkyard.

A thundering drumbeat charges forward; guitars roar; and the chorus erupts. Pau, Ale, and Dany Villarreal Vélez brandish flamethrowers in the clip, and fire consumes metal. The junkyard becomes their stage, where rebellion and strength blaze through every frame. UDiscoverMusic wrote, "This fiery anthem is driven by a galloping drumbeat and incendiary guitar riff. The momentum climaxes on a catchy chorus."

"Kerosene" arrives on the heels of "Love to Be Loved," their February 2026 release with Carín León. That collaboration pushed boundaries and blended styles in unexpected ways.

Keep Me Fed hit shelves in 2024, and Error came out in 2022. Then, 2025 brought Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX. It was an album and a film. The sisters sold out three consecutive nights at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional, performing for 30,000 fans. Twenty-five songs filled those sets, including "Automatic Sun," "Sharks," and "Qué Más Quieres," which earned a Latin GRAMMY nod.