311 Sets March 2027 Caribbean Cruise With Three Pool Deck Shows and Exclusive Band Activities

311 and Sixthman revealed plans for the ninth 311 Caribbean Cruise on March 11. The sailing will happen from March 10 to 15, 2027. The Norwegian Jewel will sail from Miami, stopping at Ocho Ríos, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman.

Three pool deck concerts will happen during the five-day trip. Guest artists, DJs, and comedians will join them, but specific names haven't been shared yet.

Fans will get chances to hang out with the musicians through special activities. Nick Hexum, who sings and plays guitar, will team up with bass player P-Nut to run basketball games. Tim Mahoney on guitar and Chad Sexton behind the drums will host 311 Family Feud sessions. Costume nights are planned, as well.

The group will reach 35 years as a unit this year. First-round presale signups are available, and booking during presale saves $100 before rates jump on March 26 at 2 pm ET. Members of the 311 Nation Fan Club can reserve cabins first when they register. Every booking comes with a private cabin photo session with the musicians.

Norwegian Jewel has bars spread across multiple decks, restaurants, a pool area with hot tubs, the Jewel Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, and a sports court.