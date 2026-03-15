Contests
LISTEN LIVE

All Mixed Up – Kenny Albert Interview Plus New Train, Peter Gabriel

This morning on All Mixed Up, we talk Olympic hockey gold medals (and more) with Kenny Albert. And there’s new music from Train, Peter Gabriel, Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band,…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we talk Olympic hockey gold medals (and more) with Kenny Albert. And there's new music from Train, Peter Gabriel, Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Good Things - BoDeans
Playing In the Band - Bob Weir
Always Come Home - Deni Bonet

The Weekend - Train
Weekend - Wet Willie
Friday On My Mind - Weeklings with Peter Noone

What Lies Ahead - Peter Gabriel
One of These Things First - Nick Drake
Don't Wanna Know Why - Whiskeytown
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
Saint Dominic's Preview - Van Morrison
Celtic New Year - Van Morrison
New York - U2
Saint Patrick's Day - John Waite
Ireland - Greg Trooper

Stop Dragging My Heart Around (demo) - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty vocal rehearsal
Stop Dragging My Heart Around - Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Last Train To London - Rikas
One of These Nights - Eagles
I Can't Go For That - Hall & Oates
Love Is All Around - Sonny Curtis
Searchin' My Soul - Vonda Shepard
Raised On Robbery - Joni Mitchell
(I Wanna Drive the) Zamboni - Gear Daddies

Kenny Albert Interview

The Hockey Song - Warren Zevon

Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Surf's Up - Beach Boys
Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne

Why Don't You - Squeeze
Time of the Season - Zombies
Heavy Metal Drummer - Wilco
I Got You - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim MonaghanKenny Albert
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Bob Santelli From the Bruce Springsteen Center For American MusicJim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – Celebrating International Womens DayJim Monaghan
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – AARP’s Mioshi Moses On Free Tax PreparationJim Monaghan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect