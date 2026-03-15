All Mixed Up – Kenny Albert Interview Plus New Train, Peter Gabriel

This morning on All Mixed Up, we talk Olympic hockey gold medals (and more) with Kenny Albert. And there's new music from Train, Peter Gabriel, Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Good Things - BoDeans

Playing In the Band - Bob Weir

Always Come Home - Deni Bonet

The Weekend - Train

Weekend - Wet Willie

Friday On My Mind - Weeklings with Peter Noone

What Lies Ahead - Peter Gabriel

One of These Things First - Nick Drake

Don't Wanna Know Why - Whiskeytown

Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Saint Dominic's Preview - Van Morrison

Celtic New Year - Van Morrison

New York - U2

Saint Patrick's Day - John Waite

Ireland - Greg Trooper

Stop Dragging My Heart Around (demo) - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty vocal rehearsal

Stop Dragging My Heart Around - Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Last Train To London - Rikas

One of These Nights - Eagles

I Can't Go For That - Hall & Oates

Love Is All Around - Sonny Curtis

Searchin' My Soul - Vonda Shepard

Raised On Robbery - Joni Mitchell

(I Wanna Drive the) Zamboni - Gear Daddies

Kenny Albert Interview

The Hockey Song - Warren Zevon

Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle

Surf's Up - Beach Boys

Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne

Why Don't You - Squeeze

Time of the Season - Zombies

Heavy Metal Drummer - Wilco

I Got You - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet