All Mixed Up – Kenny Albert Interview Plus New Train, Peter Gabriel
This morning on All Mixed Up, we talk Olympic hockey gold medals (and more) with Kenny Albert. And there’s new music from Train, Peter Gabriel, Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band,…
This morning on All Mixed Up, we talk Olympic hockey gold medals (and more) with Kenny Albert. And there's new music from Train, Peter Gabriel, Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Good Things - BoDeans
Playing In the Band - Bob Weir
Always Come Home - Deni Bonet
The Weekend - Train
Weekend - Wet Willie
Friday On My Mind - Weeklings with Peter Noone
What Lies Ahead - Peter Gabriel
One of These Things First - Nick Drake
Don't Wanna Know Why - Whiskeytown
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
Saint Dominic's Preview - Van Morrison
Celtic New Year - Van Morrison
New York - U2
Saint Patrick's Day - John Waite
Ireland - Greg Trooper
Stop Dragging My Heart Around (demo) - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty vocal rehearsal
Stop Dragging My Heart Around - Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Last Train To London - Rikas
One of These Nights - Eagles
I Can't Go For That - Hall & Oates
Love Is All Around - Sonny Curtis
Searchin' My Soul - Vonda Shepard
Raised On Robbery - Joni Mitchell
(I Wanna Drive the) Zamboni - Gear Daddies
Kenny Albert Interview
The Hockey Song - Warren Zevon
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Surf's Up - Beach Boys
Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne
Why Don't You - Squeeze
Time of the Season - Zombies
Heavy Metal Drummer - Wilco
I Got You - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.