Jersey Magazine – Bob Santelli From the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music

Jim Monaghan's guest this morning on Jersey Magazine is Bob Santelli, the executive director of the Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music.

There are quite a few things happening at the Center in the coming weeks and Bob has the details on a number of events, plus an update on the Center's new building.

Author Danny Funt On the Rise of American Sports Gambling

Jim Monaghan talks with author Danny Funt about his new book EVERYBODY LOSES: The Tumultuous Rise of American Sports Gambling.

The proliferation of both legal and illegal sports betting accounts for billions of dollars changing hand.

Everybody Loses examines the perilous world of American sports gambling, built around explosive interviews with the power players of the betting boom at FanDuel, DraftKings, and beyond.

Danny Funt covers sports betting as a contributor at The Washington Post. His reporting has also appeared in The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and The Columbia Journalism Review. He previously worked as an editor at The Week magazine.

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