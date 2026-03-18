Anthrax Expands Tour and Teases New Album on the Horizon

Anthrax will perform four shows across Australia and release a new studio album in May. The thrash metal group will start its tour on March 23 in Brisbane.

Guitarist Scott Ian confirmed the band wrapped up work on their upcoming record. "We finished an album. It's done, and it's coming out soon," he said to Heavy. "There will be an announcement soon."

The album will arrive in North America via Megaforce and in Europe through Nuclear Blast. Mixing sessions, along with portions of the recording sessions, happened at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in Northridge, California. The band partnered once more with producer Jay Ruston, who steered 2016's For All Kings and 2011's Worship Music.

Australian fans might catch new material during the upcoming shows. Ian hinted that people in Australia will get to hear a bit when the band visits at the end of the month.

The setlist blends hits with deeper cuts. Ian mentioned that the band balances at least a dozen staple songs with rotating selections.

Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York, on July 18, 1981, Anthrax was among the first thrash metal bands to arise from the East Coast. They gained recognition as a leader in the genre alongside Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth.

The band has created 11 studio albums and snagged six GRAMMY nominations. They've performed in thousands of shows throughout the world since 1984.