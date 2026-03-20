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Judas Priest Announces Major European Tour, Croatia Return After 25 Years

Judas Priest will play in Croatia again after 25 years away. The band will perform on Aug. 25 at Pula Arena. They haven’t stepped onto Croatian soil since 2001. This…

Laura Adkins
Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs at The Kia Forum on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Judas Priest will play in Croatia again after 25 years away. The band will perform on Aug. 25 at Pula Arena. They haven't stepped onto Croatian soil since 2001.

This show is part of the Faithkeepers European tour, which includes songs from more than 50 years of making music. The band helped build the heavy metal genre. Tickets are on sale through Judas Priest's website, and Croatia is part of a long list of European stops this summer.

The Birmingham group started in 1969. Their leather-and-studs image became what every metal band copied. Kids around the world dressed like them, played like them, and screamed like them. They've won a GRAMMY and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame membership.

British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance, and Painkiller stand as cornerstones of their work. "Breaking the Law," "Living After Midnight," and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" still blast from speakers at every show they play. The band released Invincible Shield in March 2024. It was their 19th record. Fans loved it, and critics praised it. BraveWords wrote, "The strong reception reaffirmed the band's continued relevance and power on the global metal stage." 

Judas Priest will start the European tour at the end of July in Germany. After that, they'll hit Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, France, and Spain. Major music festivals across the continent booked the group.

Judas PriestRob Halford
Laura AdkinsWriter
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