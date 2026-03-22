All Mixed Up – New Music From Squeeze, Tedeschi Trucks, Noah Kahan
This morning on All Mixed Up we welcome spring with new music from Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Noah Kahan, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Spring…
This morning on All Mixed Up we welcome spring with new music from Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Noah Kahan, and more.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Spring Fever - Orleans
I Need A Miracle - Grateful Dead
Broken Wing (Gene Clark) - Grip Weeds
Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
A Rainy Night In Soho - Bruce Springsteen
New Beginning - Tracy Chapman
Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
These Changes - Warren Haynes w/ Derek Trucks
The Weekend - Train
Keep On Rolling - Clover
Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile) - Van Morrison
I've Seen All Good People - Yes
One Headlight - Wallflowers
Darkness, Darkness - Youngbloods
An Irish Goodbye - Willie Nile w/ Paul Brady
Be Free - Loggins and Messina
Animal (demo) - Def Leppard
Animal - Def Leppard
Stand By Me - Def Leppard
Porch Light - Noah Kahan
Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac
Castle On the Hill - Ed Sheeran
Amsterdam - Guster
Young Love - Lou Gramm
Midnight Blue - Lou Gramm
Tell Me Straight - Rolling Stones
It's Not My Time - 3 Doors Down
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley
Angel - Jimi Hendrix
Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Stand - Sly & the Family Stone
Mystery Achievement - Pretenders
Let It Roll - Little Feat
Better Than Ever - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'
You Get the Feeling - Squeeze
If I Didn't Love You - Squeeze
I Got You - Split Enz
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.