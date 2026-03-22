All Mixed Up – New Music From Squeeze, Tedeschi Trucks, Noah Kahan

This morning on All Mixed Up we welcome spring with new music from Squeeze, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Noah Kahan, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Spring Fever - Orleans

I Need A Miracle - Grateful Dead

Broken Wing (Gene Clark) - Grip Weeds

Sound On Sound - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

A Rainy Night In Soho - Bruce Springsteen

New Beginning - Tracy Chapman

Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

These Changes - Warren Haynes w/ Derek Trucks

The Weekend - Train

Keep On Rolling - Clover

Jackie Wilson Said (I'm In Heaven When You Smile) - Van Morrison

I've Seen All Good People - Yes

One Headlight - Wallflowers

Darkness, Darkness - Youngbloods

An Irish Goodbye - Willie Nile w/ Paul Brady

Be Free - Loggins and Messina

Animal (demo) - Def Leppard

Animal - Def Leppard

Stand By Me - Def Leppard

Porch Light - Noah Kahan

Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac

Castle On the Hill - Ed Sheeran

Amsterdam - Guster

Young Love - Lou Gramm

Midnight Blue - Lou Gramm

Tell Me Straight - Rolling Stones

It's Not My Time - 3 Doors Down

Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle

Last Goodbye - Jeff Buckley

Angel - Jimi Hendrix

Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Stand - Sly & the Family Stone

Mystery Achievement - Pretenders

Let It Roll - Little Feat

Better Than Ever - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'

You Get the Feeling - Squeeze

If I Didn't Love You - Squeeze

I Got You - Split Enz

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet