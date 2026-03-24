Nothing More Cancels 2026 European Festival Tour To Finish New Album

Nothing More scrapped all European festival shows set for this summer 2026, as they're racing to wrap up their next record. The San Antonio rockers broke the news via social media posts.

Their CARNAL era tour spanned 193 performances across continents. Three separate European legs pulled in the biggest audiences the band has ever seen. Now Jonny Hawkins, Mark Vollelunga, Daniel Oliver, and Ben Anderson are stepping off the tour bus to rest up and reconnect with loved ones at home.

"After a lot of careful consideration, we've made the difficult decision to step away from our European festival tour this summer to focus on finishing our new album," the group wrote in a statement. "The CARNAL era has taken us around the world for 193 shows, including three European tours and the biggest crowds of our career."

The statement continued: "It's been incredible, but we need this time to recharge, be with our families, and make the best record we can. Thank you for understanding. We'll see you in 2027 with new music."

Founded in 2003, this Texas group spent years grinding through independent releases while labels kept passing. The current lineup clicked when drummer Hawkins switched to frontman duties.

Eleven Seven Music gave them a five-album contract after three years of self-funded work on album number four. That 2014 self-titled release cracked them wide open. "This is the Time (Ballast)" shot to number one on Mediabase Active Rock charts and grabbed the No. 2 spot on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.

The Stories We Tell Ourselves was released in 2017 and got three GRAMMY nominations.