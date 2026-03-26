Puddle of Mudd Releases Music Video for ‘Free’ From ‘Kiss the Machine’ Album

Puddle of Mudd released the music video for "Free" on March 23. The track is part of Kiss the Machine, an album that came out in May 2025 via Pavement Entertainment. Vicente Cordero directed it, and it was shot in Los Angeles.

"Free" is important for lead singer Wes Scantlin. It's about breaking away from toxic people and letting in the ones who want to help.

"Everybody goes through life with ups and downs, and you can find your way," Scantlin said, according to AntiMusic. "Along the way, people come around, and they're not your people. Accept the people who are trying to help you."

Scantlin leans on faith when things get rough. "Look up to God, ask Him for help, and He'll take you somewhere better," he said. "I hope people hear their own story in 'Free' and take whatever they need from the song. Keep your head up, improve, and remain awesome. God will guide you in the right direction. Get free. Stay free. Stay kind and be nice to each other."

The band started in 1991 in Kansas City. Wes Scantlin is the only founding member still around.

This rock band has sold more than seven million albums across the globe, with about four million of those coming from the US and the UK. Come Clean, their 2001 release, spawned hits like "Blurry," "She Hates Me," "Control," and "Drift & Die."

Scantlin plays with bassist Michael Anthony Grajewski, guitarist Miles Schon, and Jon Smith behind the drums.

They released a video for "Rain" in February through LoudHit Records, working with Virgin Music Group. Eric T. Johnson and Aben Eubanks produced it. Johnson started NI Music Group and LoudHit Records. Eubanks has credits with Kelly Clarkson.