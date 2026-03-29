All Mixed Up – Lou Gramm Talks About His New Album

This morning on All Mixed Up - a conversation with Lou Gramm, plus new music from Michael Stipe, Paul McCartney, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Play Ball - J. Bristol

(I Used To Be A) Brooklyn Dodger - Dion

Journeyman - Baseball Project

Centerfield - John Fogerty

Take Me Out To the Ballgame - Goo Goo Dolls

Future Soul (live) - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Glad - Traffic

Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes with Grace Potter

The Chain - Fleetwood Mac

Angel of the Morning - Merrilee Rush

Wild Thing - Wild Ones

Wild Thing - Jimi Hendrix Experience

Amoreena - Elton John

Long Way - Eddie Vedder

She May Call You Up Tonight - Left Banke

Bend Me, Shape Me - Half-Cubes with Glenn Burtnick

Feel A Whole Lot Better - Tom Petty

Feels Like the First Time (demo) - Foreigner

Feels Like the First Time - Foreigner

Turning Back the Time - Foreigner

I Played the Fool - Michael Stipe and Andrew Watt

I'll Be There For You - Rembrandts

Big Band Theory Theme Song - Barenaked Ladies

Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle

Marquee Moon - Television

Jukebox Hero - Foreigner

Lou Gramm Interview

Midnight Blue - Lou Gramm

True Blue Love (unplugged) - Lou Gramm

Days We Left Behind - Paul McCartney

Rescue - Lauren Daigle

Walking In Memphis - Marc Cohn

Just Another Rider - Gregg Allman

Boys of Summer - Don Henley

Tom Seaver - Greg Amici

The Royal Scam - Steely Dan

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet