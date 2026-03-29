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All Mixed Up – Lou Gramm Talks About His New Album

This morning on All Mixed Up – a conversation with Lou Gramm, plus new music from Michael Stipe, Paul McCartney, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Play…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up - a conversation with Lou Gramm, plus new music from Michael Stipe, Paul McCartney, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Play Ball - J. Bristol
(I Used To Be A) Brooklyn Dodger - Dion
Journeyman - Baseball Project
Centerfield - John Fogerty
Take Me Out To the Ballgame - Goo Goo Dolls

Future Soul (live) - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Glad - Traffic
Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes with Grace Potter
The Chain - Fleetwood Mac

Angel of the Morning - Merrilee Rush
Wild Thing - Wild Ones
Wild Thing - Jimi Hendrix Experience
Amoreena - Elton John
Long Way - Eddie Vedder
She May Call You Up Tonight - Left Banke
Bend Me, Shape Me - Half-Cubes with Glenn Burtnick
Feel A Whole Lot Better - Tom Petty

Feels Like the First Time (demo) - Foreigner
Feels Like the First Time - Foreigner
Turning Back the Time - Foreigner

I Played the Fool - Michael Stipe and Andrew Watt
I'll Be There For You - Rembrandts
Big Band Theory Theme Song - Barenaked Ladies
Sleep On Me - Jake Thistle
Marquee Moon - Television
Jukebox Hero - Foreigner

Lou Gramm Interview

Midnight Blue - Lou Gramm
True Blue Love (unplugged) - Lou Gramm

Days We Left Behind - Paul McCartney
Rescue - Lauren Daigle
Walking In Memphis - Marc Cohn
Just Another Rider - Gregg Allman

Boys of Summer - Don Henley
Tom Seaver - Greg Amici
The Royal Scam - Steely Dan

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpForeignerJim MonaghanLou Gramm
Jim MonaghanWriter
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