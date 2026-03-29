Jersey Magazine – Oliver James On Finally Learning To Read As An Adult

Jim Monaghan's guest on Jersey Magazine is Oliver James.

In 2021, Oliver James posted a video on his TikTok saying, “What’s up? I can’t read.” Since going viral, he’s candidly shared his journey. UNREAD: A Memoir of Learning (and Loving) to Read on TikTok recounts that in full: from that first video, early childhood, criminality as a young man, the diagnoses he’s now aware of and his mental health, and more.

As a result of childhood learning disabilities and educational neglect, Oliver James graduated from high school and became one of approximately 45 million functionally illiterate Americans. However, at age 32, with big dreams and few tools to actualize them, he dedicated himself to learning the key skill that had evaded him his entire life: reading.

AARP's Mioshi Moses On Free Tax Preparation

Mioshi Moses is the Vice President of Volunteer Programs at AARP Foundation about free tax preparation this year.

Free tax assistance is available this tax season for people who need help navigating the filing process, especially older adults with low to moderate income. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free in-person and some virtual tax preparation and filing services now through April 15, helping taxpayers understand their returns and avoid the cost of paid tax preparation.

Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program. IRS-certified volunteers are trained each year to prepare most federal tax returns, including most Form 1040 returns. Though focused on older adults with low to moderate income, the service is available to anyone of any age whose tax return falls within the IRS guidelines Tax-Aide is authorized to handle. AARP membership is not required.

Dr Ashely Alker On 99 Ways To Die - And How To Avoid Them

Dr. Ashely Alker's new book 99 Ways To Die - and How To Avoid Them is a sharp, darkly funny survival guide for the "New Year, New You" season.

Dr. Ashely Alker is a self-described death-escapologist--or, in more familiar terms, an emergency medicine doctor. She has seen it all, from flesh-eating bacteria to the work of a serial killer to the more mundane but no less deadly, and her work keeping people from dying (or being unable to) has uniquely prepared her to write this book.

99 Ways To Die blends gripping narrative nonfiction with dark humor and vital, lifesaving insight. Dr. Alker uses real-world medicine, cultural trends, and the absurdities of human behavior to explore the many ways people tempt fate-and how a little knowledge can make all the difference.

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