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The DHA Cash Code

Starting April 6th! “The DHA Cash Code” is your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5 pm. Once you hear…

Diana Beasley

Starting April 6th!

“The DHA Cash Code” is your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5 pm.

Once you hear the word, you’ve got 25 minutes to play:

  • Enter the code word on the free DHA App
  • Enter the code word on this page.
  • Text the code word to 45911.

Keep your phone close because, after the 25-minute entry period, you might get a call letting you know you’re $1,000 richer!

Summer will be here soon, and extra cash while you plan for the warm weather fun is always a big help! Play “The DHA Cash Code” for your shot at free money!

* ‎This is a multi-market contest*

CONTEST RULES

Cash Contest
Diana BeasleyWriter
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