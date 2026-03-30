The DHA Cash Code
Starting April 6th! “The DHA Cash Code” is your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5 pm. Once you hear…
Starting April 6th!
“The DHA Cash Code” is your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5 pm.
Once you hear the word, you’ve got 25 minutes to play:
- Enter the code word on the free DHA App
- Enter the code word on this page.
- Text the code word to 45911.
Keep your phone close because, after the 25-minute entry period, you might get a call letting you know you’re $1,000 richer!
Summer will be here soon, and extra cash while you plan for the warm weather fun is always a big help! Play “The DHA Cash Code” for your shot at free money!
* This is a multi-market contest*