Pantera Plans Live Album With Current Lineup, No New Music Expected

Pantera drummer Charlie Benante wants to release a live album with the band's current roster. They won't be releasing any new music, however. The 63-year-old told Hot Metal he hopes to capture the touring version with Philip Anselmo on vocals, Rex Brown on bass, Zakk Wylde on guitar, and himself behind the kit.

"There was some talk — but nothing, really," Benante added. "I would love to release a live album of this lineup so we can document what we did and just have it. I think that would be a great thing."

This version has drawn criticism since its formation. Original guitarist Dimebag Darrell was killed in 2004. His brother, original drummer Vinnie Paul, died from heart disease in 2018.

Benante defended the reunion. He addressed those who question the changes. "I feel I was put in this Pantera situation for a reason and that's why I embraced it so much and that's why I love it so much, because it's something bigger than the band," he said. "And I wish people nowadays would be more caring and loving towards us all, you know? Not just musicians, but to each other."

The drummer pushed skeptics to see a show before deciding. "I think in the beginning of the whole thing there were naysayers and all I would say is 'just come [to one of the shows]'. If you like it, great. If you don't like it, okay," he said. "But the thing is, the people who were coming were bringing their kids who never saw Pantera before."

The Abbott brothers started the Texas-based heavy metal group in Arlington back in 1981. They've sold around 20 million records worldwide. The band is credited with creating and popularizing the groove metal subgenre during the 1990s.