All Mixed Up – New Teddy Thompson, Taj Mahal
Happy Easter! This morning on All Mixed Up we have new music from TeddyThompson, Taj Mahal, Pete Muller, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Roll Away the…
Happy Easter! This morning on All Mixed Up we have new music from TeddyThompson, Taj Mahal, Pete Muller, and more.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Roll Away the Stone - Leon Russell
Easter - Patti Smith
East At Easter - Simple Minds
Window In the Skies - U2
Sweet Sounds of Heaven - Rolling Stones
Highway 61 Revisited - Bob Dylan
Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Show Up With Love - Pete Muller
Everybody Wants To Rule the World - Tears For Fears
Pretzel Logic - Steely Dan
Now That I've Made the Big Time - Stephen Bishop
Star - Stealers Wheel
If I Didn't Love You - Squeeze
Bluebird - Buffalo Springfield
Time - Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band
Thing Called Love - Bonnie Raitt
Have A Little Faith In Me - Jake Thistle
You Don't Mess Around With Jim (demo) - Jim Croce
You Don't Mess Around With Jim - Jim Croce
I Got A Name - A.J. Croce
Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon - Chicago
So This Is Heartache - Teddy Thompson
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
Riding In My Car - NRBQ
A Dream Goes On Forever - Todd Rundgren
Porch Light - Noah Kahan
What Would You Say - Dave Matthews Band
Calling Elvis - Dire Straits
Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
Right Words, Wrong Song - James Mastro
Back of My Hand - Jags
Bend Me Shape Me - Half-Cubes w/ Glenn Burtnick
Days We Left Behind - Paul McCartney
Only You - Yaz
5:15 - Who
Learning To Fly - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Now and Then - Beatles
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.