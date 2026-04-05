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All Mixed Up – New Teddy Thompson, Taj Mahal

Happy Easter! This morning on All Mixed Up we have new music from TeddyThompson, Taj Mahal, Pete Muller, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Roll Away the…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

Happy Easter! This morning on All Mixed Up we have new music from TeddyThompson, Taj Mahal, Pete Muller, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Roll Away the Stone - Leon Russell
Easter - Patti Smith
East At Easter - Simple Minds
Window In the Skies - U2

Sweet Sounds of Heaven - Rolling Stones
Highway 61 Revisited - Bob Dylan
Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Show Up With Love - Pete Muller
Everybody Wants To Rule the World - Tears For Fears
Pretzel Logic - Steely Dan
Now That I've Made the Big Time - Stephen Bishop
Star - Stealers Wheel
If I Didn't Love You - Squeeze
Bluebird - Buffalo Springfield
Time - Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band
Thing Called Love - Bonnie Raitt
Have A Little Faith In Me - Jake Thistle

You Don't Mess Around With Jim (demo) - Jim Croce
You Don't Mess Around With Jim - Jim Croce
I Got A Name - A.J. Croce

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon - Chicago
So This Is Heartache - Teddy Thompson
Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen
Riding In My Car - NRBQ
A Dream Goes On Forever - Todd Rundgren
Porch Light - Noah Kahan
What Would You Say - Dave Matthews Band
Calling Elvis - Dire Straits

Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters
Right Words, Wrong Song - James Mastro
Back of My Hand - Jags
Bend Me Shape Me - Half-Cubes w/ Glenn Burtnick

Days We Left Behind - Paul McCartney
Only You - Yaz
5:15 - Who
Learning To Fly - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Now and Then - Beatles

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
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