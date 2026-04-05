All Mixed Up – New Teddy Thompson, Taj Mahal

Happy Easter! This morning on All Mixed Up we have new music from TeddyThompson, Taj Mahal, Pete Muller, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Roll Away the Stone - Leon Russell

Easter - Patti Smith

East At Easter - Simple Minds

Window In the Skies - U2

Sweet Sounds of Heaven - Rolling Stones

Highway 61 Revisited - Bob Dylan

Future Soul - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Show Up With Love - Pete Muller

Everybody Wants To Rule the World - Tears For Fears

Pretzel Logic - Steely Dan

Now That I've Made the Big Time - Stephen Bishop

Star - Stealers Wheel

If I Didn't Love You - Squeeze

Bluebird - Buffalo Springfield

Time - Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band

Thing Called Love - Bonnie Raitt

Have A Little Faith In Me - Jake Thistle

You Don't Mess Around With Jim (demo) - Jim Croce

You Don't Mess Around With Jim - Jim Croce

I Got A Name - A.J. Croce

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon - Chicago

So This Is Heartache - Teddy Thompson

Human Touch - Bruce Springsteen

Riding In My Car - NRBQ

A Dream Goes On Forever - Todd Rundgren

Porch Light - Noah Kahan

What Would You Say - Dave Matthews Band

Calling Elvis - Dire Straits

Your Favorite Toy - Foo Fighters

Right Words, Wrong Song - James Mastro

Back of My Hand - Jags

Bend Me Shape Me - Half-Cubes w/ Glenn Burtnick

Days We Left Behind - Paul McCartney

Only You - Yaz

5:15 - Who

Learning To Fly - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Now and Then - Beatles

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet