Phil Collins, Oasis Lead Pack in 2026 Rock Hall Predictions as Voters Weigh 17 Nominees

Phil Collins and Oasis look set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026. Voter chatter and fan buzz point their way as the organization prepares its announcement later this month. Seventeen acts made the cut this year, matching the most nominees ever.

Collins was inducted as a Genesis member in 2010. As a solo artist, he racked up seven chart-topping singles during the 1980s, with "In the Air Tonight" and "I Don't Care Anymore" among them. If he makes it, Collins would walk the same road as Peter Gabriel, his former bandmate who snagged a second honor in 2014.

Oasis earned their third consecutive nomination after packing stadiums across the planet during their 2025 reunion shows. The Manchester brothers brought Britpop to the masses with "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," and "Live Forever." Liam and Noel Gallagher have both said they'd show up if inducted.

Wu-Tang Clan might extend a streak, as at least one rap act has joined the Hall each year since 2020. The Staten Island crew reshaped production across hip-hop with songs like "Protect Ya Neck" and "C.R.E.A.M."

Luther Vandross regained popularity after the 2025 documentary Luther: Never Too Much was released. Kendrick Lamar and SZA sampling his 1982 track "If This World Were Mine" on their smash "Luther" didn't hurt either. He remains one of R&B's biggest names still outside the club.

Mariah Carey landed her third nomination with 19 No. 1 hits backing her case. Lauryn Hill reportedly has little chance of being inducted, even though The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill gets praised as a masterpiece. "If you think about what Lauryn Hill is most famous for at this point in time, it's for showing up late to her concerts, which to me shows a fundamental disrespect for the audience," one voter told Vulture.

The Black Crowes took the Fan Vote over Oasis, but face tough questions about where they stack up against other un-inducted acts from the 1980s and 1990s. INXS could become just the second Australian-born act to be inducted after AC/DC joined in 2003.