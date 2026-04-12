All Mixed Up – New Music From Bruce Hornsby, Dermot Kennedy

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music for you from Bruce Hornsby, Dermot Kennedy, Jake Thistle, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters

Forget Her - Jeff Buckley

Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse

Another Day In Paradise - Jake Thistle

Song About the Moon - Paul Simon

Talking To the Moon - Bruno Mars

Space Oddity - David Bowie

Brain Damage/Eclipse - Pink Floyd

Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby

The End of the Innocence - Don Henley

I Got You - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Bell Bottom Blues - Derek and the Dominos

Little Wing - Derek Allman

Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits

Make This World Stand Still - Lisa Bouchelle

Always Come Home - Deni Bonet

Different Drum - Billy Roy Hodstetter

Different Drum - Mike Nesmith

Different Drum - Linda Ronstadt and the Stone Poneys

You Wreck Me (alternate version) - Tom Petty

Someone To Love - Roger McGuinn

So You Want To Be A Rock & Roll Star - Byrds

Rock 'N' Roll Star - Oasis

No Surrender - Bruce Springsteen

Midnight Cruiser - Steely Dan

Searching For My Love - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Honest - Dermot Kennedy

I'll Stand By You - Pretenders

Paris - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Sunny Days - Lighthouse

Sunshine Superman - Bongos

Watch the Sunrise - Big Star

If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens

Queens and Pharaohs - Soraia

Walk Like An Egyptian - Bangles

Stop Stop Stop - Hollies

Can You Dig It - Monkees

Serenity - Godsmack

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet