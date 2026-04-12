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All Mixed Up – New Music From Bruce Hornsby, Dermot Kennedy

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music for you from Bruce Hornsby, Dermot Kennedy, Jake Thistle, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Everlong (acoustic)…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music for you from Bruce Hornsby, Dermot Kennedy, Jake Thistle, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters
Forget Her - Jeff Buckley
Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
Another Day In Paradise - Jake Thistle

Song About the Moon - Paul Simon
Talking To the Moon - Bruno Mars
Space Oddity - David Bowie
Brain Damage/Eclipse - Pink Floyd

Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby
The End of the Innocence - Don Henley
I Got You - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Bell Bottom Blues - Derek and the Dominos
Little Wing - Derek Allman
Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits
Make This World Stand Still - Lisa Bouchelle
Always Come Home - Deni Bonet
Different Drum - Billy Roy Hodstetter
Different Drum - Mike Nesmith
Different Drum - Linda Ronstadt and the Stone Poneys

You Wreck Me (alternate version) - Tom Petty
Someone To Love - Roger McGuinn
So You Want To Be A Rock & Roll Star - Byrds
Rock 'N' Roll Star - Oasis
No Surrender - Bruce Springsteen
Midnight Cruiser - Steely Dan
Searching For My Love - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Honest - Dermot Kennedy
I'll Stand By You - Pretenders
Paris - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Sunny Days - Lighthouse
Sunshine Superman - Bongos
Watch the Sunrise - Big Star
If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens

Queens and Pharaohs - Soraia
Walk Like An Egyptian - Bangles
Stop Stop Stop - Hollies
Can You Dig It - Monkees
Serenity - Godsmack

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim Monaghan
Jim MonaghanWriter
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