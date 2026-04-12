All Mixed Up – New Music From Bruce Hornsby, Dermot Kennedy
This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music for you from Bruce Hornsby, Dermot Kennedy, Jake Thistle, and more. Opening Theme – “Signe” by Eric Clapton Everlong (acoustic)…
This morning on All Mixed Up, we have new music for you from Bruce Hornsby, Dermot Kennedy, Jake Thistle, and more.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters
Forget Her - Jeff Buckley
Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
Another Day In Paradise - Jake Thistle
Song About the Moon - Paul Simon
Talking To the Moon - Bruno Mars
Space Oddity - David Bowie
Brain Damage/Eclipse - Pink Floyd
Indigo Park - Bruce Hornsby
The End of the Innocence - Don Henley
I Got You - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Bell Bottom Blues - Derek and the Dominos
Little Wing - Derek Allman
Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits
Make This World Stand Still - Lisa Bouchelle
Always Come Home - Deni Bonet
Different Drum - Billy Roy Hodstetter
Different Drum - Mike Nesmith
Different Drum - Linda Ronstadt and the Stone Poneys
You Wreck Me (alternate version) - Tom Petty
Someone To Love - Roger McGuinn
So You Want To Be A Rock & Roll Star - Byrds
Rock 'N' Roll Star - Oasis
No Surrender - Bruce Springsteen
Midnight Cruiser - Steely Dan
Searching For My Love - Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Honest - Dermot Kennedy
I'll Stand By You - Pretenders
Paris - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Sunny Days - Lighthouse
Sunshine Superman - Bongos
Watch the Sunrise - Big Star
If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens
Queens and Pharaohs - Soraia
Walk Like An Egyptian - Bangles
Stop Stop Stop - Hollies
Can You Dig It - Monkees
Serenity - Godsmack
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.