Jersey Magazine – Chalkbeat’s Jessie Gomez With A New Jersey Education Update

Jessie Gomez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark and she joined Jim Monaghan on Jersey Magazine to talk about some of what is happening in New Jersey education in these first few months of Governor Mikie Sherrill's administration.

Among the topics - a record amount of state education spending, youth mental health services, and an update on high-impact tutoring.

Also, the Newark school board recently approved a $1.67 billion budget for the coming fiscal year which includes adding more money for arts and music programs.

AARP's Mioshi Moses On Free Tax Preparation

Mioshi Moses is the Vice President of Volunteer Programs at AARP Foundation about free tax preparation this year.

Free tax assistance is available this tax season for people who need help navigating the filing process, especially older adults with low to moderate income. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free in-person and some virtual tax preparation and filing services now through April 15, helping taxpayers understand their returns and avoid the cost of paid tax preparation.

Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program. IRS-certified volunteers are trained each year to prepare most federal tax returns, including most Form 1040 returns. Though focused on older adults with low to moderate income, the service is available to anyone of any age whose tax return falls within the IRS guidelines Tax-Aide is authorized to handle. AARP membership is not required.

Father James Martin On His New Book Work In Progress

Jim Monaghan sits down with Jesuit priest and New York Times bestselling author Father James Martin about his new book, Work In Progress - Confessions of A Busboy, Dishwasher, Caddy, Usher, Factory Worker, Bank Teller, Corporate Tool, and Priest.

In this candid and often humorous memoir, Father Martin reflects on growing up as what he calls a "lukewarm Catholic" and the many jobs he held before becoming a priest — from restaurant kitchens to corporate offices — and how each experience shaped his understanding of purpose, ambition, failure, faith, and identity.

The conversation explores the universal theme at the heart of the book: none of us arrive fully formed. Whether in career, relationships, or spirituality, we are all, in one way or another, works in progress. Father Martin speaks openly about setbacks, doubts, unexpected turns, and the surprising ways ordinary work can become a path to deeper meaning.

Father Martin has a very active presence on social media where he is, among other things, an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community.

It’s an engaging discussion that will resonate not only with people of faith, but with anyone who has ever wondered how their life’s twists and turns fit into a larger story.

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