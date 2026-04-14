$2000 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes
It’s that time of year again, time to show Mom your love and appreciation. If you’re like us, you go all out for Mother’s Day. If you’re also like us,…
It's that time of year again, time to show Mom your love and appreciation. If you're like us, you go all out for Mother's Day. If you're also like us, you're a little short on funds this year. So, here's your chance to enter to win a few grand to help with the Mother's Day bills. Enter this drawing today and - who knows - maybe your Mother's Day gift giving will match the amazing amount of love and caring she has shown you ever since you were a tiny little rocker. Good luck!