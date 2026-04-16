A Day To Remember’s High-Octane Arena Show Continues, Bringing Chaos, Energy and Mental Health Advocacy

A Day To Remember wrapped up the Big Rock Tour at Spark Arena in Auckland on Wednesday. The Florida band headlined stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane with Papa Roach and Landmvrks.

The Brisbane show on April 12 pulled thousands to the Entertainment Centre. A Day To Remember kicked off with "The Downfall Of Us All" and nineteen songs followed. Confetti cannons exploded overhead while basketball competitions erupted during "LeBron," and a stage rush brought around 40 fans scrambling onto the platform. The setlist mixed tracks from 2025's Big Ol Album Vol. 1 with older hits.

Papa Roach dedicated portions at each show to mental health awareness. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix shared a pre-recorded message about suicide prevention before performing "Leave a Light On," according to Wall Of Sound. The band announced donations to local mental health organizations at each stop.

Landmvrks opened each date with seven songs from their 2025 release The Darkest Place I've Ever Been. The Marseilles quintet started sets with "Creature" and closed with "Self Made Black Hole." Mosh pits formed during "Sulfur" as vocalist Florent Salfati moved across the stage, whipping the crowd into a frenzy. A Day To Remember dedicated "Monument" to the French band at the Brisbane performance.

The Melbourne show on April 8 at Rod Laver Arena featured Papa Roach's nu metal medley. The group covered portions of Korn's "Blind," Deftones' "My Own Summer," Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff," and System of a Down's "Chop Suey" before closing with "Last Resort." Sydney's April 10 date at Qudos Bank Arena drew fans who competed with Royal Easter Show crowds at Olympic Park station.

A Day To Remember also included a partial cover of Nickelback's "Photograph" at multiple stops. Jeremy McKinnon and Kevin Skaff performed the track on acoustic guitars.